Acid Orange 7 Market Research Report and Outlook by Transparency Market Research 2018-2026

Acid Orange 7 Market: Outlook

Acid orange 7 is an azo dye (an organic compound used to color textile, leather and some food products), also known as 2-naphthol. Acid orange 7 is obtained by the reaction between B-naphtha and diazonium derivative of sulfanilic acid. Acid orange 7 is a coloring agent, used as a colorant in various cosmetic products including hair dyes and colors. Acid orange 7 is used in both oxidative and non-oxidative hair dyes formulas. Acid orange 7 is not used in products such as eyeliner, maskara, and lipstick. In addition, acid orange 7 is used in the textile industry to color fibres such as cotton, silk, and wool as well as to synthetics such as acrylic, rayon, and polyester. Also, it is also used in leather, paints, inks, and plastics. Due to the increasing applications in textile and cosmetic products, the Acid orange 7 market is anticipated to grow positive in the forecast period.

Growing Use of Acid Orange 7 in the Textile Industry

Acid orange 7 is used as a colorant in a wide variety of products ranging from cosmetic to textile products. Acid orange 7 is used as a colorant in various products such as wool, silk, cotton, polyester, rayon, paints, and leather. Consumption of cosmetic products is escalating all over the world. Hence, the growth of acid orange 7 is expected to boost. The population of India is increasing on a large scale, due to which the consumption of textile products is increasing, and acid orange 7 is used in the textile industry as a colorant. Hence, Acid Orange 7 is anticipated to grow in terms of value and volume in the forecast period.

Global Acid Orange 7 Market: Key Players

Some of the major manufacturers and distributor of the acid orange 7 include Sigma-Aldrich Corporation, Vinayak Ingredients (India) Pvt. Ltd., Megha International., Shramik Chemicals, Krishna Dyestuff Company, Asim Products, Ciech S.A., Merck KGaA, MAYUR DYE CHEM, Tokyo Chemical Industry Co., Ltd., Nitin Dye Chem Pvt. Ltd., Sterling Pigments & Chemicals, Aeromax Industries, and MAGNIL DYE CHEM. More manufacturers and industrialists have been showing a keen interest in acid orange 7 which would be escalating demand during the forecast period.

Opportunities for Market Participants:

The growing awareness regarding the benefits of acid orange 7 is increasing their use in personal care and cosmetic products. Hence, it can be expected that the demand for acid orange 7 would also increase as it is used as a coloring agent in cosmetic and personal care products. Acid orange 7 have vitalizing demand among textile and cosmetic products manufacturers all over the world as a source of coloring agent. Due to infrastructure supply chains and expanding distribution channels, it is anticipated that there would be higher returns for the investors of acid orange 7 during the forecast period.

Global Acid Orange 7 Market: Regional Outlook

The acid orange 7 has ample demands across the world due to its growing application. Globally, among all the regions, acid orange 7 is highly consumed in Germany, Italy, China, and the United States. Growing grooming awareness has a great impact on the cosmetic products which is expected to grow the demand for acid orange 7 globally. Textile and cosmetic products are consumed all over the world, so by this one can expect that the acid orange 7 has a great future. Due to the above factors, it is expected that the consumption of acid orange 7 will raise globally in future.