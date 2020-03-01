Achalasia Treatment Market Projected to Experience Major Revenue Boost during the Period between 2018-2028

Pneumatic Dilation Treatment to Gain Significant Traction in Achalasia Treatment Market

Increasing number of patients in medical centers demanding for safe non-surgical treatments is expected to drive the demand for pneumatic dilation achalasia treatment. In addition, growing demand for fastest and simplest technique is likely to further drive the demand for pneumatic dilation achalasia treatment. Low-risk and cost-effectiveness associated with pneumatic dilation is likely to offer growth opportunities for achalasia treatment market. Single session of the pneumatic dilation achalasia treatment is expected to provide relief for nearly seven years and follow up can be done as and when necessary. Women and older patients are witnessed as being majorly benefitted with pneumatic dilation achalasia treatment across the globe.

Demand for POEM (Peroral Endoscopic Myotomy) to Take an Upsurge

The major factor driving the demand for POEM achalasia treatment is minimal patient discomfort and quicker recovery. In addition, POEM achalasia treatment helps in eliminating scars visibility, improves quality of life and moreover, eliminates the concern regarding hernias, which is likely to form at the laparoscopic incision sites.

Specialty clinics are likely to contribute on a major basis towards revenue growth of achalasia treatment market with increasing number of cases amongst children. Key players and manufacturers in achalasia treatment market are focusing on developing unmatched diagnostic tests with innovative treatments.

Across the globe, approximately 5% of the global population is suffering from a rare disorder, which makes the treatment of rare disorders a deliberating concern. Achalasia is a rare disorder of the oesophagus that is generally characterized by the incomplete relaxation of the lower oesophageal sphincter in response to swallowing. The symptoms of achalasia include chest pain, weight loss, heartburn, regurgitation, nocturnal coughing, dysphagia and postprandial aspiration, among others. Dysphagia is the most common symptom in patients suffering from achalasia. The causes of achalasia are still unknown. Achalasia is associated with abnormalities of oesophageal peristalsis. Achalasia treatment involves the removal of obstructions caused because the lower oesophageal sphincter muscle fails to relax. Drugs such as isosorbide or nifedipine can provide some relief to patients suffering from achalasia. It is estimated that approximately 70% of achalasia cases are more effectively treated by the enlargement of the lower oesophageal sphincter muscle through a procedure known as pneumatic balloon dilation. Achalasia generally affects adults aged between 25 and 60 years. However, it is likely to occur at any age, including childhood. The symptoms of achalasia appear gradually. People suffering from achalasia are expected to be at the risk of developing oesophageal cancer.

Achalasia Treatment Market: Drivers and Restraints

Increasing research grants and R&D expenditure form governments is driving the growth of the global achalasia treatment market. Rising government support is encouraging the development of treatment options for achalasia and are expected to change the landscape of achalasia treatment over the forecast period (2018-2028). Furthermore, the presence of a small number of affected people is likely to put a severe strain on the healthcare system. Rare disorders are supported by well-organized patient advocacy organizations such as National Organization for Rare Disorders (NORD). However, inadequate treatment information about achalasia among healthcare providers is expected to restrain the global achalasia treatment market. In addition, awareness and understanding of rare disorders such as achalasia are often low and several patients are struggling to find adequate information about it. These factors are also expected to hamper the growth of the global achalasia treatment market.

Achalasia Treatment Market: Segmentation

The global achalasia treatment market has been segmented on the basis of treatment, end user and geography.

Based on treatment, the global achalasia treatment market is segmented as:

Non-Surgical Treatment Botulinum toxin type A Pneumatic dilation Others

Surgical Treatment Peroral Endoscopic Myotomy (POEM) Heller Myotomy Others



Based on End User, the global achalasia treatment market is segmented as:

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Research Institutes

Achalasia Treatment Market: Overview

Over the forecast period, achalasia treatment market is expected to witness moderate growth. Approximately 85-90% of achalasia cases can be treated with surgical procedures. During surgical procedures, the muscle fibres in the lower oesophageal sphincter are cut. Among surgical treatment types, the Heller Myotomy segment is expected to lead in the global achalasia treatment market over the forecast period. The hospitals end-user segment is expected to contribute to the maximum market share in the global achalasia treatment market. Achalasia treatment for patients majorly focuses on the improvement of symptoms.

Achalasia Treatment Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the global achalasia treatment market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). North America is expected to continue to dominate the global achalasia treatment market owing to the presence of prominent key players and favourable reimbursement scenario in the region. The Asia Pacific achalasia treatment market is expected to grow at a maximum CAGR over the forecast period due to the entry of new players in the region and increasing awareness about achalasia treatment. The Middle East & Africa and Latin America regions are expected to hold a minimum market share in the global achalasia treatment market owing to lack of strategies for access to treatments for achalasia.

Achalasia Treatment Market: Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the global achalasia treatment market are Allergan plc; Ipsen Biopharmaceuticals, Inc.; Nestlé Skin Health (Galderma S.A.); Merz Pharma; Aesculap, Inc. and Silex Medical, LLC.

