ACETYLENE GAS MARKET – GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, TRENDS, GROWTH AND FORECAST 2018 – 2022

Acetylene Gas Market 2018

Acetylene gas is highly flammable with a characteristic property of high flame temperature. On combustion with oxygen, it can achieve a temperature of 6,296°F and on reaction with air can get to 4,532°F. It is a colorless gas with a garlic-like odor. Acetylene is an asphyxiant that reduces the amount of oxygen present in air. It is highly unstable in its pure form and tends to become highly explosive when liquefied, heated, compressed, or mixed with air.

The analysts forecast the global acetylene gas market to grow at a CAGR of 2.92% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global acetylene gas market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers revenues generated from the sales of acetylene gas in applications such as chemical synthesis, welding and metal fabrication, and other applications across major regions to arrive at the market numbers.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

The report, Global Acetylene Gas Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Air Liquide

• Air Products and Chemicals

• BASF

• Linde

• Praxair Technology

Other prominent vendors

• Asia Technical Gas

• The Dow Chemical Company

• Gulf Cryo

• ILMO Products Company

• Koatsu Gas Kogyo

• Maxima Air Separation Center

• Messer

• Sinopec Sichuan Vinylon Works

• SOL

• Suzhou Jinghong Gas

• Toho Acetylene

Market driver

• Growing end-user industries

Market challenge

• Volatility in raw material prices

Market trend

• Inorganic expansion and increase in M&As

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

• Market overview

PART 03: Market research methodology

• Research methodology

• Economic indicators

PART 04: Introduction

• Key market highlights

• Overview

• Methods of synthesizing acetylene

• Applications of acetylene gas

• Industrial gases market

PART 05: Market landscape

• Global acetylene gas market

• Global customer base concentration

• Five forces analysis

PART 06: Market segmentation by application

• Overview

• Global acetylene gas market in chemical synthesis segment

• Global acetylene gas market by welding and metal fabrication segment

• Global acetylene gas market in other application segments

PART 07: Geographic segmentation

• Overview

• Acetylene gas market in APAC

• Acetylene gas market in EMEA

• Acetylene gas market in Americas

PART 08: Market drivers

• Growing end-user industries

• Superior properties of acetylene

• Surge in application prospects

• Increased demand from APAC

PART 09: Impact of drivers

PART 10: Market challenges

• Volatility in raw material prices

• Stringent regulations and environmental effects

• Hazards and concerns during manufacturing, handling, storage, and transportation

• Introduction of substitutes

PART 11: Impact of drivers and challenges

PART 12: Market trends

• Inorganic expansion and increase in M&As

• Surge in application in plastic industry

• Innovations in storage design and packaging

PART 13: Vendor landscape

• Competitive scenario

• Key market vendors

• Other prominent vendors

• Air Liquide

• Air Products and Chemicals

• BASF

• Linde

• Praxair Technology

..…..Continued

