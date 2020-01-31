Acetylene Gas Market : Analysis, Trends, Opportunity, Market Size And Segment Forecasts 2020

Acetylene gas is used as a feedstock in the production of chemicals such as 1,4 butanediol. Chemical production is the most dominant application segment for acetylene gas and the trend is anticipated to continue for a foreseeable future. High flame temperature is the foremost USP of acetylene gas and combustion with oxygen helps in achieving temperature of over 5500 degree Celsius. Therefore acetylene gas is widely used for welding applications and metal cutting.

Fuel component for welding applications is the second largest application segment for acetylene gas. Acetylene black, a compound of acetylene is used in dry cell batteries and acetylene alcohol is used for vitamin synthesis. Acetylene gas is used in the acetylene black process for the production of carbon black, a carbon powder used mainly in production of tires for automobiles. Major end user industries for acetylene gas include automotive, metal fabrication, aerospace, pharmaceutical and glass among others.

Chemicals produced using acetylene gas has varied application such as production of plastics and polyurethanes among others. Increasing demand for acetylene gas for chemical production has been among foremost growth drivers for acetylene gas market. Acetylene gas has the highest flame temperature among hydrocarbons therefore; has high acceptance for metal cutting and metal fabrication applications. Metal cutting and fabrication applications have been driving demand for acetylene gas and the trend is anticipated to continue during the forecast period. Major raw material employed for production of acetylene gas includes crude oil therefore volatile raw material pricing is a major restraint for acetylene gas market.

Moreover, several greenhouse gases are emitted during the production of acetylene gas. Therefore, the environmental hazards associated with acetylene gas also have been restraining market growth and increasing the threat of substitution. Research and development activities to produce acetylene gas from renewable and bio based sources such as bio gas is anticipated to offer huge growth opportunities in the market.