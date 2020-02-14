Acetic Acid Market Key Players, Latest Trends, Future Strategies And Growth Forecast Till 2027

The report analyzes and presents an overview of “Acetic Acid Market: Global Industry Analysis 2012-2016 and Opportunity Assessment 2017-2027” worldwide.

Acetic acid, also known as ethanoic acid is a colourless liquid, which has a sour smell and distinct and strong pungent. Acetic acid is mainly produced by methanol carbonylation technique. Acetic acid is also used for producing chemical contents including Vinyl acetate monomer (VAM), Purified Terephthalic Acid (PTA), etc. Acetic acid is used in various industries such as rubber, plastics, pharmaceutical, construction, paint and other industries. It is also used for water treatment and in vinegar as a key ingredient.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @

https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/sample/13635

Global Acetic Acid Market: Drivers and Restraints

Growing demand for acetic acid in rubber, plastics, pharmaceutical, construction, paint and other industries is driving the growth of global acetic acid market. In addition, increasing demand for Purified Terephthalic Acid (PTA) and Vinyl acetate monomer (VAM) in packaging and textile industry (polyester manufacturing), is also resulting into increasing demand for acetic acid. Increasing demand for acetic acid as vinegar due to various health benefits associated with it is also expected to accelerate the growth of global acetic acid market during the forecast period. Moreover, the expansion of new separation technologies to improve the production efficiency is also can be an opportunity for the global acetic acid market. Furthermore, being an industrial chemical and chemical reagent, acetic acid is also used in making cellulose acetate for the photographic film.

Growth of acetic acid market is comparatively low in some regions however the market is already in its maturity stage in those regions. High concentration of acetic acid can be harmful for aquatic life, animals, and plants, which can be a restraint for the global acetic acid market in forecast period. Furthermore, the volatile prices of raw material such as methanol also can be a limiting factor for the acetic acid market.

Request For TOC Report @

https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/toc/13635

Global Acetic Acid Market: Segmentation

On the basis of application, the global acetic acid market is segmented into:-

Acetic anhydride

Vinyl acetate monomer (VAM)

Acetate esters

Purified Terephthalic Acid (PTA)

On the basis of end-use, the global acetic acid market is segmented into:-

Paints and Coating

Pharmaceuticals

Food and Beverages

Global Acetic Acid Market: Region wise Outlook

The global acetic acid market is divided into seven regions, namely North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Japan and Middle East and Africa (MEA). Asia pacific is one of the largest market of acetic acid. Taiwan and china are the key markets of acetic acid in Asia pacific region. Owing to increasing demand for paints & coatings, demand for acetic acid is witnessing surge in Asia Pacific region. India will also register a remarkable growth in the global acetic acid market in forecast period due to rising investments, increasing population, favourable government initiatives, constantly enhancing demand from end-use sectors, and expanding industries in the region. China is the largest market of acetic acid. North America and Europe are also the major markets for the acetic acid.

Global Acetic Acid Market: Key Players

Some of the key players in the global acetic acid market are-

E & C chemicals Inc.

Seidler Chemical Company

Parchem – fine & specialty chemicals

Gujarat Narmada valley fertilizers & chemicals limited (GNFC)

GFS chemicals Inc.

Scientific solutions LLC

KAP Techno Chem. USA Inc.

U.S. Chemicals Inc.

Tedia Company Inc.

Hydrite chemical company

Jiangsu Sopo (Group) Co.

Eastman Chemicals

Wacker Chemie

WEGO CHEMICAL GROUP

The global woodworking machines market is highly fragmented due to the presence of large number of regional and global players. Regional players choose quality service and competitive pricing as their winning strategy over global players. In response to this, global players are largely involved in merger & acquisition and partnership activities in order to enhance their profitability margin and market share.

MRR.BIZ has been compiled in-depth market research data in the report after exhaustive primary and secondary research. Our team of able, experienced in-house analysts has collated the information through personal interviews and study of industry databases, journals, and reputable paid sources.

Request to Pre Book This Premium Report Click Here @

https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/checkout?rep_id=13635&licType=S

The report provides the following information:

Tailwinds and headwinds molding the market’s trajectory

Market segments based on products, technology, and applications

Prospects of each segment

Overall current and possible future size of the market

Growth pace of the market

Competitive landscape and key players’ strategies

The main aim of the report is to:

Enable key stakeholder’s in the market bet right on it

Understand the opportunities and pitfalls awaiting them

Assess the overall growth scope in the near term

Strategize effectively with respect to production and distribution

MRR.BIZ is a leading provider of strategic market research. Our vast repository consists research reports, data books, company profiles, and regional market data sheets. We regularly update the data and analysis of a wide-ranging products and services around the world. As readers, you will have access to the latest information on almost 300 industries and their sub-segments. Both large Fortune 500 companies and SMEs have found those useful. This is because we customize our offerings keeping in mind the specific requirements of our clients.

About us

MarketResearchReports.biz is the most comprehensive collection of market research reports. MarketResearchReports.Biz services are specially designed to save time and money for our clients. We are a one stop solution for all your research needs, our main offerings are syndicated research reports, custom research, subscription access and consulting services. We serve all sizes and types of companies spanning across various industries.

Contact

Mr. Nachiket

State Tower

90 Sate Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-621-2074

Website: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/

E: [email protected]