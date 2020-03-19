Acetaldehyde Market Development Status, Industry Expansion Strategies, Size, Share, Forecast to 2023

Market Overview:

Acetaldehyde is an organic, free-flowing compound used as a precursor to most of the chemical synthesis and its derivatives. Naturally, it occurs in coffee and fruits. Wacker process, i.e., ethylene oxidation, is used to produce acetaldehyde commercially.

The global acetaldehyde market is majorly driven by its application as a chemical intermediate. Various chemicals are produced using acetaldehyde include pyridine & pyridine bases, pentaerythritol, acetic acid among others. The increasing demand for acetaldehyde as a preservative and flavoring agent from the food & beverage industry is another major driver of the global acetaldehyde market. It is highly used to add flavors to various consumables such as milk products, baked goods, fruit juices, desserts, candies, and soft drinks.

Furthermore, it exhibits hardening ability towards gelatin, which increases the product demand in the pharmaceuticals and cosmetics industries. Production of perfumes, polyester resins, and basic dyes are some other applications of acetaldehyde surging its demand in the rubber, paper & pulp, and paints & coatings industries. Also, the product is used in the fuel composition, which is another factor propelling the market growth. However, The International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) has listed acetaldehyde as a group 1 carcinogen. This may challenge the market growth.

Competitive Analysis:

Some of the prominent manufacturers in the global market of acetaldehyde are

Celanese Corporation (U.S.)

Eastman Chemical Company (U.S.)

Merck KGaA (Germany)

Sumitomo Corporation (Japan)

SEKAB (Sweden)

SHOWA DENKO K.K. (Japan)

Ashok Alco- chem Limited (India)

LCY Group (Taiwan)

Laxmi Organic Industries Ltd. (India)

Lonza (Switzerland)

Eurochem Group AG (Switzerland)

Wacker Chemie AG (Germany)

China National Petroleum Corporation (China).

Regional Analysis:

The global acetaldehyde market is spanned across five major regions namely Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

The Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the global acetaldehyde market due to the high demand from major end-use industries such as chemical and agricultural industries in this region. Countries such as China, India, and Japan drive the regional market owing to the demand from the above-mentioned industries.

The rising demand for acetaldehyde for production of synthetic and engineered lubricants is driving the European market.

Market Segmentation:

The global acetaldehyde market is segmented based on the product type, application, and region.

The product type segment is categorized into pyridine & pyridine bases, pentaerythritol, acetic acid, peracetic acid, ethyl acetate, and others. The pyridine & pyridine based and pentaerythritol together lead the segmental market. Pyridine is a precursor of many agrochemicals and pharmaceuticals. Nitrapyrin is the fertilizer produced using pyridine, which is responsible for the transformation of nitrogen in the soil. Pentaerythritol is used in fuel composition to produce aviation turbine fuel, automotive engine oil, lubricants, etc. which drives the product demand in the aerospace & defense, automotive, and others.

Based on the application, the global acetaldehyde market is segregated into chemical synthesis, food & beverage, pharmaceuticals & cosmetics, paper & pulp, plastics & synthetic rubber, paints & coatings, and others. The chemical synthesis is the major application segment accounting for major part of the market share as these chemicals are used in almost every end-use industry such as military & defense, aviation, marine, and others. Furthermore, the increasing demand for the food & beverages and pharmaceuticals & personal care products by the growing population are likely to propel the market growth.

