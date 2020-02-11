Acetaldehyde 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR of 4.13% and Forecast to 2022

Acetaldehyde is mainly used as a precursor in various industries to produce chemicals such as acetic acid, acetate ester, and pyridine. Acetaldehyde is produced by various ways such as the oxidization of ethylene by the Wacker process, hydration of acetylene, oxidization of ethanol, and much more.

Acetaldehyde is generally used as a flavoring agent in foods and beverages. Along with this, it is used in medicines and paper bleaching. It is also used in water treatment, which is one of the growing applications of acetaldehyde in the current scenario.

The analysts forecast the global acetaldehyde market to grow at a CAGR of 4.13% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global acetaldehyde market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the retail selling price as the average selling price of the product.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

The report, Global Acetaldehyde Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Ashok Alco-chem Limited

• Celanese

• Eastman Chemical

• Lonza

• Sumitomo Chemical

Other prominent vendors

• China National Petroleum Corporation

• Jinyimeng Group

• Jubilant Life Sciences

• Laxmi Organic Industries

• LCY GROUP

• SEKAB

• ShanDong HongDa Group

• SHOWA DENKO

• China Petrochemical Corporation

• The Pioneer Chemical Company

• Wacker Chemie

Market driver

• Growth in demand for peracetic acid

Market challenge

• Threat of substitutes

Market trend

• Expectations from water treatment applications

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research Methodology

PART 04: Introduction

• Market outline

PART 05: Market landscape

• Market overview

• Global acetaldehyde market

• Five forces analysis

PART 06: Market segmentation by product

• Global acetaldehyde market by product

• Global pyridine market

• Global pentaerythritol market

• Global acetic acid market

• Global acetate esters market

• Global acetic anhydride market

• Global acetaldehyde market by other products

PART 07: Market segmentation by application

• Global acetaldehyde market by application

• Global acetaldehyde market in food and beverages

• Global acetaldehyde market in water treatment

• Global acetaldehyde market in pulp and paper bleaching

• Global acetaldehyde market in agriculture

• Global acetaldehyde market in medical

PART 08: Geographical segmentation

• Global acetaldehyde market by geography

• Acetaldehyde market in APAC

• Acetaldehyde market in Europe

• Acetaldehyde market in North America

• Acetaldehyde market in ROW

PART 09: Decision framework

PART 10: Drivers and challenges

• Market drivers

• Market challenges

PART 11: Market trends

• Expectations from water treatment applications

• Government initiatives on use of biocidal chemicals

• Increased production of crotonaldehyde

..…..Continued

