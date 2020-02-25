ACCOUNTS PAYABLE SOFTWARE MARKET 2018 – GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2023

Accounts payable software refers to systems that are used for accounting and financial processes. These solutions range from basic single-entry apps for bookkeeping and check writing to advanced double-entry programs that offer a general ledger, and accounts payable and accounts receivable functionality. Sophisticated platforms offer fixed assets, invoicing, inventory and other advanced features. Accounts payable software can help your organization to get rid of manual tasks, keep your numbers accurate, save time by automating routine tasks, get reminders and notifications to avoid penalties and more. A good accounts payable software is essential for growing businesses.
The accounts payable software is a type of accounts software, and some accounts software with accounts payable function is included in the report.
Accounts payable software is mainly used for two applications: SMEs, Large Enterprise and Others. SMEs segment was the most widely used area which took up about 72% of the global total in 2017. And SMEs segment is the fast growing market in the world at present.
Accounts payable software can be classified into Cloud/SaaS/Web Based type and Installed type. The revenue market of Cloud/SaaS/Web based accounts payable software took up more than 88% of the global market in 2017.
North America and Europe are the two largest consumption regions of accounts payable software in the world in the past few years and it will keep increasing in the next few years. North American and European market respectively took up about 48% and 27% the global market in 2017, while Asia-Pacific is about 19%.
Over the next five years, LPI(LP Information) projects that Accounts Payable Software will register a 8.1% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ 1680 million by 2023, from US$ 1050 million in 2017.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Accounts Payable Software market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
To calculate the market size, LP Information considers value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type:
Cloud/SaaS/Web Based
Installed
Segmentation by application:
SMEs
Large Enterprise
Others
We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major players in the market. The key players covered in this report:
Freshbooks
Xero
Zoho
Intuit
Brightpearl
Sage
FinancialForce
Tipalti
PaySimple
Acclivity Group
KashFlow Software
Araize
Micronetics
Norming Software
Yat Software
SAP
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Accounts Payable Software market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.
To understand the structure of Accounts Payable Software market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Accounts Payable Software players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Accounts Payable Software with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of Accounts Payable Software submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
