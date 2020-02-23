Accounting Software 2019 Global Trends, Market Size, Share, Status, SWOT Analysis and Forecast to 2025

The Accounting Software market is highly competitive, rapidly changing, and significantly affected by new product introductions and the market activities of other industry participants. Accounting Software providers face competition from the customers’ internal information technology departments as well as Accounting Software competitors. Accounting Software service providers much provide a value-added product that is easy to install and cost effective.

In 2018, the global Accounting Software market size was 11400 million US$ and it is expected to reach 19700 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 7.1% during 2019-2025.