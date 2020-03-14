Account Takeover Fraud Detection Software Market Analysis with Expected Growth during Forecast Period 2019-2024

Account Takeover Fraud is a form of identity theft.

According to this study, over the next five years the Account Takeover Fraud Detection Software market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Account Takeover Fraud Detection Software business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Account Takeover Fraud Detection Software market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Account Takeover Fraud Detection Software value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

Cloud-Based

On-Premise

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

ZeroFOX

Kount

NuData Security

Experian

Risk Ident

ThreatMetrix

Iovation

RSA Security

IdentityMind

Feedzai

BioCatch

Sift Science

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Account Takeover Fraud Detection Software market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Account Takeover Fraud Detection Software market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Account Takeover Fraud Detection Software players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

Table of Contents

2019-2024 Global Account Takeover Fraud Detection Software Market Report (Status and Outlook)

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Account Takeover Fraud Detection Software by Players

4 Account Takeover Fraud Detection Software by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Global Account Takeover Fraud Detection Software Market Forecast

11 Key Players Analysis

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

……Continued

