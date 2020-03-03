ACCOUNT-BASED REPORTING SOFTWARE MARKET 2019 GLOBAL ANALYSIS, OPPORTUNITIES, KEY APPLICATIONS AND FORECAST TO 2025

Account-based reporting software is used to provide account-based results metrics in order to analyze the efficacy of a user’s account-based marketing strategy.
In 2018, the global Account-Based Reporting Softwaremarket size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Account-Based Reporting Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Account-Based Reporting Software development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Bizible
Terminus
Adobe
LeanData
Engagio
Demandbase
Metadata.io
Jabmo
Full Circle Insights
CaliberMind
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
On-Premises
Cloud Based
Market segment by Application, split into
Large Enterprises
SMEs
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
