Account-Based Marketing (ABM) Global Market Share, Size, Trends and Growth Forecasts 2019 – 2025

Account-Based Marketing (ABM) Market 2019
Account-based marketing (ABM), also known as key account marketing, is a strategic approach to business marketing based on account awareness in which an organization considers and communicates with individual prospect or customer accounts as markets of one.
North America is expected to hold the largest market size in the ABM market by regions, as ABM solutions have already penetrated in the region. APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR, owing to the presence of half of the world’s mobile users, the largest number of social media users, the rising trend of online shopping experience, and the increasing internet connection and speed in the region.
In 2018, the global Account-Based Marketing (ABM) market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Account-Based Marketing (ABM) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Account-Based Marketing (ABM) development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Demandbase
InsideView
6Sense
Act-On Software
AdDaptive Intelligence
Albacross
Celsius GKK International
Drift
Engagio
Evergage
HubSpot
Integrate
Iterable
Jabmo
Kwanzoo
Lattice Engines
Madison Logic
Marketo
MRP
Radius Intelligence
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Strategic ABM
ABM Lite
Programmatic ABM
Market segment by Application, split into
Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)
Large Enterprises
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Account-Based Marketing (ABM) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Account-Based Marketing (ABM) development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
