Access Control as a Service (ACaaS) Global Market Size, Share, Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Analysis of Top Key Player and Forecast to 2025

IT access control software integrates advanced security technologies to provide end-point users with enterprise network or data access using login credentials across a multi-technology envirinment.

Among all the major applications of ACaaS market, the commercial application has been driving the market. The increasing demand of access control systems for assuring security and reducing human efforts for the same at the commercial and corporate infrastructure has been the key driving factor for the ACaaS market for commercial application. However, the market for the manufacturing and industrial application is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period.

The public cloud deployed ACaaS is expected to hold a major share of the ACaaS market. The ability of the public clouds to store the data and make it available for the users at any location has been the key driving factor for the public cloud deployed ACaaS market. Even the rapidly increasing need of reliable ACaaS for transportation industry across the globe has been fueling the public cloud deployed ACaaS market. However, the market for private deployed ACaaS is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period.

In 2018, the global Access Control as a Service (ACaaS) market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Access Control as a Service (ACaaS) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

The key players covered in this study

Brivo

Cloudastructure

Tyco Security Products

ASSA Abloy

Dorma+Kaba

Microsoft

Cisco Systems

Gemalto

Honeywell Security

Datawatch Systems

Centrify

AIT

Vanderbilt Industries

M3T

ADS Security

Kisi

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Hosted

Managed

Hybrid

Market segment by Application, split into

Commercial

Manufacturing & Industrial

Government Bodies

Residential

Transportation

Healthcare

Education

Utilities

Retail

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

