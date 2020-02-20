ACCESS CARDS MARKET – GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2019 – 2025

New Study On “2019-2025 Access Cards Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Forecast” Added to Wise Guy Reports Database

Global Access Cards Industry

Access Cards can be classified to Proximity Cards, Smart Cards and others.

Contact-type smart cards may have many different contact pad layouts, such as these SIMs.

A smart card, chip card, or integrated circuit card (ICC), is any pocket-sized card that has embedded integrated circuits.

Germany has the largest market share in Europe Access Cards market, which is 20.01% in 2017; The second country is France, which occupies 17.64% of the Europe Access cards Market; UK, with a market share of 16.54%, ranked the third in terms of sales volume of access cards in Europe.

Among all these cards, smart cards, with a market share of more than 60% in terms of sales volume, has been dominating the market in the study period: 2012-2017. Proximity Cards occupy about 26% of the market share in the same year. The trend will carry on in the future, the category others may rise significantly as well due to technology progress in the industry.

Now, office buildings are everywhere, most of the companies had adopted the card-based access control system. Also, Sales of access cards used in office buildings reached 1285 Million Pieces in 2017.

The global Access Cards market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Access Cards volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Access Cards market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Eastman Chemical Company

SK Chemicals

PetroChina Company Limited

Solvay

Axiall Corporation

KEM One

SABIC Innovative Plastics

3A Composites GmbH

Teijin

LG Chemicals

Formosa Plastics Group

BASF SE

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Proximity Cards

Smart Card

Others

Segment by Application

Hotel Building

Office Building

Government Building

Others

Some Major Points from Table of content:

Executive Summary

1 Access Cards Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Access Cards

1.2 Access Cards Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Access Cards Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Proximity Cards

1.2.3 Smart Card

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Access Cards Segment by Application

1.3.1 Access Cards Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Hotel Building

1.3.3 Office Building

1.3.4 Government Building

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Global Access Cards Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Access Cards Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Access Cards Market Size

1.5.1 Global Access Cards Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Access Cards Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Access Cards Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Access Cards Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Access Cards Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Access Cards Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Access Cards Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Access Cards Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Access Cards Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Access Cards Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Access Cards Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Access Cards Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Access Cards Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Access Cards Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Access Cards Production

3.4.1 North America Access Cards Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Access Cards Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Access Cards Production

3.5.1 Europe Access Cards Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Access Cards Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Access Cards Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Access Cards Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Access Cards Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Access Cards Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Access Cards Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Access Cards Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Access Cards Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Access Cards Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Access Cards Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Access Cards Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Access Cards Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Access Cards Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Access Cards Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Access Cards Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Access Cards Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Access Cards Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Access Cards Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global Access Cards Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Access Cards Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Access Cards Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Access Cards Business

7.1 Eastman Chemical Company

7.1.1 Eastman Chemical Company Access Cards Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Access Cards Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Eastman Chemical Company Access Cards Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 SK Chemicals

7.2.1 SK Chemicals Access Cards Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Access Cards Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 SK Chemicals Access Cards Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 PetroChina Company Limited

7.3.1 PetroChina Company Limited Access Cards Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Access Cards Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 PetroChina Company Limited Access Cards Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Solvay

7.4.1 Solvay Access Cards Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Access Cards Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Solvay Access Cards Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Axiall Corporation

7.5.1 Axiall Corporation Access Cards Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Access Cards Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Axiall Corporation Access Cards Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 KEM One

7.6.1 KEM One Access Cards Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Access Cards Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 KEM One Access Cards Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 SABIC Innovative Plastics

7.7.1 SABIC Innovative Plastics Access Cards Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Access Cards Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 SABIC Innovative Plastics Access Cards Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 3A Composites GmbH

7.8.1 3A Composites GmbH Access Cards Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Access Cards Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 3A Composites GmbH Access Cards Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Teijin

7.9.1 Teijin Access Cards Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Access Cards Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Teijin Access Cards Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 LG Chemicals

7.10.1 LG Chemicals Access Cards Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Access Cards Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 LG Chemicals Access Cards Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 Formosa Plastics Group

7.12 BASF SE

Continued….

