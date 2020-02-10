Accelerator Pedal Module Market to 2024 – Market Size, Trends, and Forecasts

https://www.marketresearchnest.com presents the addition of “Global Accelerator Pedal Module Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024”. The accelerator-pedal module (APM) is a ready-to-install unit with pedal-travel sensor and idle and full-load stops. A kick-down switch is incorporated when the module is used with automatic gearboxes. Mechanical and electronic components form a single functional unit. An integrated intended fracture point ensures good crash behavior.

The accelerator-pedal module comprises an accelerator pedal and a potentiometer or a non-contacting Hall sensor as angular-position sensor. This sensor registers the movement and the position of the accelerator pedal. From this information, the engine management calculates the required torque and accordingly addresses the throttle device and the injection system. The accelerator-pedal module can output analog or digital signals.

Scope of the Report:

At present in North America, Japan and Europe, the accelerator pedal module industry is at a more advanced level, the world’s most large enterprises are mainly concentrated in these regions. These foreign companies have more developed equipment, strong R and D capability, the technical level is in a leading position. But foreign companies’ manufacturing cost is relatively high, compared with Chinese companies, the manufacturing cost is a competitive disadvantage, as the Chinese accelerator pedal module enterprises’ technology continues to improve, their share in the international market is increasing, competitiveness in the international market gradually increase.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area; the future will still have more new investment enter the field.

The worldwide market for Accelerator Pedal Module is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 1.5% over the next five years, will reach 2830 million US$ in 2024, from 2600 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Accelerator Pedal Module in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application

List of Major Manufacturers:

KSR

Bosch

Magna

Samvardhana Motherson

Hella

Denso

Comesys

Donghee

CTS

Mikuni

F-Tech

East Bo

Alan

Gaofa

Shenhai

CSIMC

Hwat

Pengcheng Cable

Market Segment by Type, covers

Floor mounted pedal

Suspended pedal

Other (manual pedal)

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Passenger vehicle

Bus

Truck

Others

List of Regions:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

The content of the study subjects includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Accelerator Pedal Module product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Accelerator Pedal Module, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Accelerator Pedal Module in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Accelerator Pedal Module competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Accelerator Pedal Module breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Accelerator Pedal Module market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Accelerator Pedal Module sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source

