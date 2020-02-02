Accelerated Solvent Extraction (ASE) -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2024

Accelerated Solvent Extraction (ASE) Industry

Description

Accelerated Solvent Extraction (ASE) is a fully automated technique that uses common solvents to rapidly extract solid and semisolid samples. ASE operates at temperatures above the normal boiling point of most solvents, using pressure to keep the solvents in liquid form during the extraction process. Typically, ASE methods are completed in 15–25 min, while consuming only 15–50 mL of solvent. ASE was introduced in 1995 by Dionex Corporation and is recommended under US EPA Methods 3545 and 3545A for extraction of organ phosphorus pesticides.

Automate extraction, filtration and cleanup of compounds from solid and semisolid samples in minutes using the automated Accelerated Solvent Extractor. This system accommodates sample sizes of 1-100g, allows unattended extraction of up to 24 samples and uses 50 to 90% less solvent compared to other methods. The chemically inert pathway supports acid and alkaline sample matrices and solvents. Flexible, easy-to-operate and cost-effective, the accelerated solvent extraction (ASE) is ideally suited for high-throughput laboratories and for a wide variety of applications.

The Accelerated Solvent Extraction (ASE) industry has a fast growth rate. The production of Accelerated Solvent Extraction (ASE) increased from 435 Units in 2012 to 576 Unit in 2017, with an average growth rate of 7.38% Global Accelerated Solvent Extraction (ASE) capacity utilization rate remained at around 89.44% in 2016.

Currently, USA is the largest production region, with the production share of 71.88%, the second is China, with the share of 15.10%. However, China has higher growth rate in the world.

The global Accelerated Solvent Extraction (ASE) market is valued at 53 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 85 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.0% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Accelerated Solvent Extraction (ASE) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Accelerated Solvent Extraction (ASE) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Thermo Fisher

FMS

LabTech

Buchi

Spectrum

Jitian

Viktor

…

Segment by Type

Automation

Semi-automation

Segment by Application

Environmental

Pharmaceutical

Polymer

Food

Consumer products

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Accelerated Solvent Extraction (ASE) Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Accelerated Solvent Extraction (ASE)

1.2 Accelerated Solvent Extraction (ASE) Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Accelerated Solvent Extraction (ASE) Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Automation

1.2.3 Semi-automation

1.3 Accelerated Solvent Extraction (ASE) Segment by Application

1.3.1 Accelerated Solvent Extraction (ASE) Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Environmental

1.3.3 Pharmaceutical

1.3.4 Polymer

1.3.5 Food

1.3.6 Consumer products

1.3 Global Accelerated Solvent Extraction (ASE) Market by Region

1.3.1 Global Accelerated Solvent Extraction (ASE) Market Size Region

1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4 Global Accelerated Solvent Extraction (ASE) Market Size

1.4.1 Global Accelerated Solvent Extraction (ASE) Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Accelerated Solvent Extraction (ASE) Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Accelerated Solvent Extraction (ASE) Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Accelerated Solvent Extraction (ASE) Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Accelerated Solvent Extraction (ASE) Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Accelerated Solvent Extraction (ASE) Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Accelerated Solvent Extraction (ASE) Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Accelerated Solvent Extraction (ASE) Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Accelerated Solvent Extraction (ASE) Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Accelerated Solvent Extraction (ASE) Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

….

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Accelerated Solvent Extraction (ASE) Business

7.1 Thermo Fisher

7.1.1 Thermo Fisher Accelerated Solvent Extraction (ASE) Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Accelerated Solvent Extraction (ASE) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Thermo Fisher Accelerated Solvent Extraction (ASE) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 FMS

7.2.1 FMS Accelerated Solvent Extraction (ASE) Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Accelerated Solvent Extraction (ASE) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 FMS Accelerated Solvent Extraction (ASE) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 LabTech

7.3.1 LabTech Accelerated Solvent Extraction (ASE) Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Accelerated Solvent Extraction (ASE) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 LabTech Accelerated Solvent Extraction (ASE) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Buchi

7.4.1 Buchi Accelerated Solvent Extraction (ASE) Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Accelerated Solvent Extraction (ASE) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Buchi Accelerated Solvent Extraction (ASE) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Spectrum

7.5.1 Spectrum Accelerated Solvent Extraction (ASE) Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Accelerated Solvent Extraction (ASE) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Spectrum Accelerated Solvent Extraction (ASE) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Jitian

7.6.1 Jitian Accelerated Solvent Extraction (ASE) Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Accelerated Solvent Extraction (ASE) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Jitian Accelerated Solvent Extraction (ASE) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Viktor

7.7.1 Viktor Accelerated Solvent Extraction (ASE) Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Accelerated Solvent Extraction (ASE) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Viktor Accelerated Solvent Extraction (ASE) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

Continued…

