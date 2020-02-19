Acacia Honey Market 2019 Global Industry – Key Players Analysis, Sales, Supply, Demand and Forecast to 2025

Acacia honey is gaining worldwide popularity owing to acacia honey’s higher nutritional content, a unique taste, a fine aroma, smooth texture and with less acidic content, and a pleasant scent of acacia. Acacia honey is also considered as one of the excellent sources of sweetener as it is enriched with more than 40 percent of fructose.

In the global acacia honey market, the demand for acacia honey especially increasing as a household consumption due to acacia honey’s health benefits or numerous positive properties in comparison to other varieties of honey. Majority of demand for acacia honey accounts from U.S., Canada, Germany, U.K., Italy, France, and other Western European countries. The demand organic acacia in these countries is increasing at faster pace owing to factors such as increasing consumption of organic food and beverages owing to its several health benefits, increasing number of health-conscious population, and higher consumer expenditure over healthy food products, and rising demand for food products free from chemicals and additives. In addition, the demand for acacia honey is also increasing among Asia Pacific region owing to rapid urbanization, changing consumer preference towards healthy food products, and increasing per capita expenditure over food and beverages.

The global Acacia Honey market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Acacia Honey volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Acacia Honey market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Fresh Organic Products

Savannah Bee Company

Borneo Acacia

Bee Seasonal

Brown Tree

Apicoltura Gabannini

Mileeven Fine Foods

Littleover Apiaries

CD S.A.

Bulgarian Bee

Bionectar Kft

Ruban Foods

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Organic Acacia Honey

Conventional Acacia Honey

Segment by Application

Food and Beverage

Pharmaceutical

Others

