AC Drives Market Business Growth, Share, Merger, Trends, Investments, Competitive Landscape, And Regional Forecast To 2023

AC Drives Market Highlights

The global AC drives market is expected to grow at 7.05% CAGR during the forecast period. AC drives are used to control the speed of an electric motor that are used in the electrical products. The speed of the motor is controlled by changing its frequency while the current is passed through the motor.

The growing demand for AC drives market is attributed to the growing industrilization, across the globe and rising need for energy efficient products in oil & gas, power generation, and building automation industries.

Countries such as the US, China, and India are continously focusing on investment in advanced technology including industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) to improve the energy efficiency in electrical and electronic components used in building automation and power sector. However, the global AC drives market could be restrained by the cavitation effect in AC drives.

AC drives are primarily used in pumps, conveyors and compressors. They are also used in oil & gas, power generation, food & beverage, metals & mining, water & wastewater, and chemicals & pharmaceuticals sector.

Segemntation:

Global AC drive market has been segmented based on voltage, power rating (kW), application, end-use, and region.

Global AC Drives Market, By Voltage

Low

Medium

Global AC Drives Market, By Power Rating (kW)

Low power

Medium power

High Power

Global AC Drives Market, By Application

Pumps

Fans

Extruders

Conveyors

Compressors

Global AC Drives Market, By End-Use

Oil & Gas

Power Generation

F&B

Metals & Mining

Water & Wastewater

Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals

Others

Global AC Drives Market, By Regions

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

Regional Analysis

Region wise, Asia-Pacific held the largest share of the global AC drives market in 2017. It is estimated that Asia-Pacific would be the fastest growing market during the forecast period, mainly due to the industrialization and urbanization. Moreover, the increased demand for energy efficient equipment and supportive government plans are expected to drive the market for AC drives in Asia-Pacific.

Key Players

The key players of global AC drives market are ABB (Switzerland), Siemens (Germany), Danfoss Group (Denmark), Schneider Electric (France), Rockwell Automation, Inc. (US), Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan), Yaskawa Electric Corporation (Japan), WEG (Brazil), Toshiba International Corporation (Japan), Hiconics Drive Technology Co. Ltd (China), Hitachi Ltd (Japan), Parker Hannifin Co (US), Delta Electronics, Inc. (Taiwan), and others.

