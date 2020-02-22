AC AND DC SOLAR WATER PUMPS MARKET 2018 – GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2023

Solar water pumps can supply water to locations which are beyond the reach of power lines. Commonly, such places relied on human or animal power or on diesel engines for their water supply.

The Solar Water Pumps market was valued at 822 Million in 2017 and is projected to reach 1892 Million by 2025, at a CAGR of 11% during the forecast period.

According to this study, over the next five years the AC and DC Solar Water Pumps market will register a 11.3% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 1560 million by 2023, from US$ 820 million in 2017. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in AC and DC Solar Water Pumps business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of AC and DC Solar Water Pumps market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the AC and DC Solar Water Pumps value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2013 to 2018, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2023 in section 11.7.

DC Surface Suction

AC Submersible

DC Submersible

AC Surface Pumps

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2013 to 2018, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2023 in section 11.8.

Agriculture

Drinking Water

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

Request a free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3491117-global-ac-and-dc-solar-water-pumps-market-growth-2018-2023

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

ADA (China)

Hanergy (China)

Symtech Solar (USA)

Dankoff Solar (USA)

Solar Power & Pump (USA)

MNE (China)

Greenmax Technology (India)

JNTech (China)

JISL (India)

Tata Power Solar (India)

Grundfos (Denmark)

Lorentz (Germany)

Shakti Pumps (India)

CRI Group (India)

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global AC and DC Solar Water Pumps consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.

To understand the structure of AC and DC Solar Water Pumps market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global AC and DC Solar Water Pumps manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

Table of Contents – Key Points



2018-2023 Global AC and DC Solar Water Pumps Consumption Market Report

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global AC and DC Solar Water Pumps Consumption 2013-2023

2.1.2 AC and DC Solar Water Pumps Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 AC and DC Solar Water Pumps Segment by Type

2.2.1 DC Surface Suction

2.2.2 AC Submersible

2.2.3 DC Submersible

2.2.4 AC Surface Pumps

2.3 AC and DC Solar Water Pumps Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global AC and DC Solar Water Pumps Consumption Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

2.3.2 Global AC and DC Solar Water Pumps Revenue and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

2.3.3 Global AC and DC Solar Water Pumps Sale Price by Type (2013-2018)

2.4 AC and DC Solar Water Pumps Segment by Application

2.4.1 Agriculture

2.4.2 Drinking Water

2.4.3 Others

2.5 AC and DC Solar Water Pumps Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global AC and DC Solar Water Pumps Consumption Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

2.5.2 Global AC and DC Solar Water Pumps Value and Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

2.5.3 Global AC and DC Solar Water Pumps Sale Price by Application (2013-2018)

3 Global AC and DC Solar Water Pumps by Players

3.1 Global AC and DC Solar Water Pumps Sales Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global AC and DC Solar Water Pumps Sales by Players (2016-2018)

3.1.2 Global AC and DC Solar Water Pumps Sales Market Share by Players (2016-2018)

3.2 Global AC and DC Solar Water Pumps Revenue Market Share by Players

3.2.1 Global AC and DC Solar Water Pumps Revenue by Players (2016-2018)

3.2.2 Global AC and DC Solar Water Pumps Revenue Market Share by Players (2016-2018)

3.3 Global AC and DC Solar Water Pumps Sale Price by Players

3.4 Global AC and DC Solar Water Pumps Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types by Players

3.4.1 Global AC and DC Solar Water Pumps Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Players

3.4.2 Players AC and DC Solar Water Pumps Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2016-2018)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

…………

12 Key Players Analysis

12.1 ADA (China)

12.1.1 Company Details

12.1.2 AC and DC Solar Water Pumps Product Offered

12.1.3 ADA (China) AC and DC Solar Water Pumps Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2018)

12.1.4 Main Business Overview

12.1.5 ADA (China) News

12.2 Hanergy (China)

12.2.1 Company Details

12.2.2 AC and DC Solar Water Pumps Product Offered

12.2.3 Hanergy (China) AC and DC Solar Water Pumps Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2018)

12.2.4 Main Business Overview

12.2.5 Hanergy (China) News

12.3 Symtech Solar (USA)

12.3.1 Company Details

12.3.2 AC and DC Solar Water Pumps Product Offered

12.3.3 Symtech Solar (USA) AC and DC Solar Water Pumps Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2018)

12.3.4 Main Business Overview

12.3.5 Symtech Solar (USA) News

12.4 Dankoff Solar (USA)

12.4.1 Company Details

12.4.2 AC and DC Solar Water Pumps Product Offered

12.4.3 Dankoff Solar (USA) AC and DC Solar Water Pumps Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2018)

12.4.4 Main Business Overview

12.4.5 Dankoff Solar (USA) News

12.5 Solar Power & Pump (USA)

12.5.1 Company Details

12.5.2 AC and DC Solar Water Pumps Product Offered

12.5.3 Solar Power & Pump (USA) AC and DC Solar Water Pumps Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2018)

12.5.4 Main Business Overview

12.5.5 Solar Power & Pump (USA) News

12.6 MNE (China)

12.6.1 Company Details

12.6.2 AC and DC Solar Water Pumps Product Offered

12.6.3 MNE (China) AC and DC Solar Water Pumps Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2018)

12.6.4 Main Business Overview

12.6.5 MNE (China) News

12.7 Greenmax Technology (India)

12.7.1 Company Details

12.7.2 AC and DC Solar Water Pumps Product Offered

12.7.3 Greenmax Technology (India) AC and DC Solar Water Pumps Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2018)

12.7.4 Main Business Overview

12.7.5 Greenmax Technology (India) News

12.8 JNTech (China)

12.8.1 Company Details

12.8.2 AC and DC Solar Water Pumps Product Offered

12.8.3 JNTech (China) AC and DC Solar Water Pumps Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2018)

12.8.4 Main Business Overview

12.8.5 JNTech (China) News

12.9 JISL (India)

12.9.1 Company Details

12.9.2 AC and DC Solar Water Pumps Product Offered

12.9.3 JISL (India) AC and DC Solar Water Pumps Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2018)

12.9.4 Main Business Overview

12.9.5 JISL (India) News

12.10 Tata Power Solar (India)

12.10.1 Company Details

12.10.2 AC and DC Solar Water Pumps Product Offered

12.10.3 Tata Power Solar (India) AC and DC Solar Water Pumps Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2018)

……Continued

Access Complete Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3491117-global-ac-and-dc-solar-water-pumps-market-growth-2018-2023

Media Contact

Company Name: Wiseguyreports.com

Contact Person: Norah Trent

Email: Send Email

Phone: +1 646 845 9349, +44 208 133 9349

City: Pune

State: Maharashtra

Country: India

Website: www.wiseguyreports.com