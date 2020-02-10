AC Adapter Market – Reporting and Evaluation of Recent Industry Developments & Business Strategies

AC adapters are mainly used to charge or power different electronic devices, like mobile phones, external hard drives or laptop computers. AC adapter used to change the AC power from the electrical outlet into the particular type of voltage or power that an electronic device needs to work. Usually, eACh device has got a designated adapter which is pre-set to the ACcurate voltage conversion. For this particular reason, adapters generally are not interchangeable. The growth of AC adapter market is highly reliant on the growth of overall smartphone and tablet market globally.

For purpose of in depth analysis, the AC adapter market has been segmented on the basis of voltage range, applications and geography. Based on the voltage range, the market has been segmented into three types they are like 100V to 120V AC, 200V to 240V AC,110V to 240 V AC. Previously adapters which were capable of handling 100V to 120V AC and 200V to 240V AC were being used mostly but later on with the introduction of switched mode supply; AC adapters which are capable of working with any voltage range starting from 110V to 240V became very much popular . Various types of applications of AC adapter include application in smartphone, laptop, tablet, feature phone, smart watch, feature phone and others. Moreover, this report also provide cross functional analysis of all the above mentioned segment ACross different regions such as Europe, North America, Asia PACific, Middle East and Africa and Latin America.

Increasing adoption of AC adapter in different applications like smartphones, tablets and LED lighting is ACting as a major growth driver for the AC adapter market. Further demand is being expected from the developing market where the 3G and 4G networks are rolling out. Therefore, the growing need of AC adapter in tablet PCs is also one of the main fACtor anticipated to catalyse the growing demand of different types of AC adapter during the forecast period from 2017 to 2025. In addition, rapid technological advancement in video game consoles and play stations is also anticipated to increase the demand of AC adapters in the upcoming years. In turn this is also projected to affect the market of AC adapter in a positive manner during the forecast period.

In spite of many driving fACtors, the AC adapter market is expected to show a shrink and fluctuation in growth rate because of the power overload fACtor in AC adapters. Decline in the sales of AC adapter in nonsmart phones are ACting as a restraining fACtor for the global AC adapter market. The growing demand for AC adapters in tablets and smart phones is going to create significant opportunity for AC adapter in coming years.

By type of applications, applications in smartphone segment held the largest market share because of the growing adoption of AC adapters in 3G and 4G enabled smartphones. However, the laptop and tablet segment is projected to AChieve exponential growth during the forecast period. Ease of operations and the launch of the next-generation game consoles is expected to drive the market for laptop and tablets.