Absorbent Glass Mat (AGM) Battery Market Experiences Higher Traction Due to Start-Stop Function of Cars

The popularity of absorbent glass mat (AGM) was observed in the early 1980s for military aircraft, UPS and vehicles to enhance reliability and reduce weight. The existence of sulfuric acid which is absorbed by a very fine fiberglass mat makes the battery spill-proof, enabling shipment without harmful material restrictions. AGM battery tends to have low internal resistance which leverages it to deliver high currents on demand and provide a comparatively long service life. The growing preference for AGF is cited to it being maintenance free, offering good electrical reliability and lighter than the flooded lead acid type. As regular lead acid battery require a topping charge every half a year to avert the development of sulfation, absorbent glass mat (AGM) battery are less susceptible to sulfation and can be in storage for relatively longer duration.

These introductory insights draw resemblance from the intelligence report, titled, “Global Absorbent Glass Mat (AGM) Battery Market Research Report 2019,” which has been freshly added to Market Research Hub’s (MRH) expanding repository. Buoyed by the advance cycling capability, charge acceptance and the innate ability to operate at low state of charge, AGM battery has shone in prominence.

AGM battery has forayed into the start-stop function of cars, robustly gaining grounds in Europe and the U.S. market. The design of AGM battery for hostile climates; apt for start-stop applications; tremendous mounting flexibility and non-spillable have made the battery most sought after in the regions, North America, Europe, namely. There are underlying issues manufacturers lament such as high initial cash outflows, low specific energy and sensitive to overcharging.

