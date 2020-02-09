Absorbable Nasal Implant Market Report Explored in Latest Research 2017 – 2025

Airway homeostasis is a crucial procedure controlled by nose. The infection or inflammation of sinuses resulting in the weakness of nasal lateral wall has significant effect on quality of patient’s life. Nasal obstruction or nasal valve collapse is usually caused due to rhinoplasty, aging, congenital abnormalities, and nasal trauma. It is often untreated or undiagnosed due to lack of treatment awareness. Absorbable nasal implants are available in the form of springs, spacer, sponges/foams, and gels. These are gaining momentum due to complications associated with the removal of non-absorbable implants. Nasal reconstruction surgeries, such as rhinoplasty and septoplasty, result in loss of cartilage and require secondary surgeries to remove the non-absorbable implants. Absorbable nasal implants reduce the need of reconstruction of cartilage pieces and offer a structural support during the surgery healing period. These implants provide immediate scaffold support and have no long-term complications or side effects.

Technological advancements for the construction of nasal absorbable implants with reduced irritation or side effects is seen as a trend among the major market players. Relief from nasal congestion or stiffness, enhanced ability of respiration due to cleared lateral nasal passage, less trouble in sleeping, increasing adoption for advanced implants by physicians, and increasing patient demand for implant needing no secondary removal surgeries are anticipated to drive the global absorbable nasal implant market. However, stringent regulatory guidelines, subconscious awareness about implant creating discomfort, mild pain or irritation in some cases are expected to restrain the global absorbable nasal implant market.

The global absorbable nasal implant market has been segmented based on device type, material type, and end-user. In terms of product type, the market has been classified into drug eluting implants and non-drug eluting implants. Drug eluting implants are widely used in nasal surgical treatments. Hence, the segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global absorbable nasal implant market during the forecast period. Drug eluting implants are sub-segmented into corticosteroid eluting implants, antibiotics eluting implants, and others. Based on material type, the market has been divided into polymer implant, carboxymethylcellulose (CMC) implant, and others. Polymer implants are made of bio-absorbable polymers such as poly-lactic acid (PLLA). In terms of end-user, the market has been categorized into hospitals, specialty clinics, and ambulatory surgical centers. The hospitals segment is anticipated to hold largest market share due to high patient preference, skilled physician availability, and proper infrastructure.

In terms of region, the global absorbable nasal implant market has been divided into five regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a high CAGR owing to factors such as large patient pool, adoption of better health care facilities, and increasing awareness about advanced nasal reconstruction procedure among the end-users. North America is projected to dominate the global absorbable nasal implant market due to substantial investments in research and development for efficient treatment options with reduced side effects or need of secondary surgical procedures.

Absorbable nasal implants offer advantages such as regular mucosal healing with no delayed post-operative cosmetic changes, or adverse reaction. These are often operated with minimally invasive techniques. Increasing efficacy of drug eluting absorbable implants with reduced physiological tissue adverse rejection offers large opportunity in the global absorbable nasal implant market. Major market players are making significant investment in the research in invention of septal reconstruction absorbable implant with reduced follow-up and offering mechanical and aesthetic stability.

Key players in the global absorbable nasal implant market are Spirox, Inc., Intersect ENT, Inc., Mentor Worldwide LLC, Smith & Nephew, Inc., ArthroCare Corporation, Acclarent, Inc., Pfizer, Inc., and Stryker Corporation, among others.

