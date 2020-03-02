Abrasive Cloth Market Expected to Expand at a Steady CAGR through 2028

Abrasive Cloth Market Insights

Abrasive cloth is made by bonding abrasive materials with cloth/fabric as a substrate. Abrasives used are a mixture of impurities from, mainly, magnetite and hematite ores. Abrasive cloth is also known as emery cloth, deriving its name from the corundum containing natural mineral, emery.

Abrasive cloth is available in several colors and priced solely on the basis of the source of the abrasive mineral. Being employed in the finishing applications such as plating and/or polishing, abrasive cloth goes through numerous quality tests to check its hardiness. Abrasive cloth is mainly comprised of an abrasive mineral (natural or synthetic). Minerals with extreme hardness have a very narrow scope in the applications of abrasive cloth such as woodworking while those minerals that are relatively softer are used in polishing. Also, being largely used in surface preparation applications, abrasive cloth is employed in the pre-painting applications.

Abrasive Cloth Market: Dynamics

Abrasive cloth, similar to the abrasives industry, is mainly driven by the replacement. Being fully consumable, the market demand for abrasive cloth is anticipated to rise. The abrasive cloth market is estimated to expand over the forecast period in tandem with the growth in the manufacturing sector. Being more durable than paper-backed coated abrasives and abrasive fibers, abrasive cloth is highly preferred by the end users in finishing applications and a similar selection criteria is anticipated to contribute to the growth of the overall abrasive cloth market. The rising prominence of DIY (Do-It-Yourself) applications have also been noted to fuel the abrasive cloth market.

High production costs can be framed as one of the prominent restraining factors in the growth of the abrasive cloth market. Manufacturers price abrasive cloth on a higher side in order to balance out the high manufacturing prices. Price fluctuations in raw materials, such as minerals, are also noted to contribute to the market slowdown in the forthcoming years.

Abrasive Cloth Market: Regional Outlook

The demand for abrasive cloth is witnessing a surge around the world. This demand is mainly fueled by countries in Asia Pacific. Currently, the automotive industry in China is booming and the fabrication of metal parts is also rising in the country. This is anticipated to increase the demand for abrasive cloth in the country. Along with the automotive industry in China, the production of ready-to-assemble furniture has also been following an upward trend over the historic period, further fueling the demand for abrasive cloth from end users. Regions such as North America and Europe are witnessing a propulsion in abrasive cloth consumption owing to the regions consumption shift towards DIY applications for maintenance and repair of appliances and equipment. Latin America and Middle East & Africa abrasive cloth market is anticipated to grow at a moderate pace and can potentially create opportunities for market participants in the country, given the first mover-advantage.

With the abrasives industry having more than 400 industry participants, few players are noted to be operating in the abrasive cloth marketplace. Some of the market participants in the global abrasive cloth market identified across the value chain include JUNO Group, The 3M Company, Saint-Gobain, Klingspor Australia Pty Ltd, VSM Abrasives Corp., The Screwman, Lawson Products, Inc., KOYO-SHA Co., Ltd., Even Cut Abrasive, and Noritake Coated Abrasive Co., Ltd., among others.

