A2P SMS Market By Services,Assets Type,Solutions,End-Users,Applications,Regions Forecasts to 2025

A2P SMS is one where an SMS message is sent from an application — typically a web app to a mobile subscriber. These text messages can also be sent in the other direction (from a mobile subscriber to a web app). This is known as P2A (person-to-application) messaging.

The global largest market is Asia Pacific. The Asia Pacific mainly includes Japan, China,

India and South East Asia, and the secondary market is USA, it will reached a revenue of 14446 M USD in 2016, and the revenue share is 24.27% in 2016.

There are major five kinds of A2P SMS in this report, liquid silicone CRM, promotions, pushed content, Interactive and others. Globally, the revenue share of each type of A2P SMS is 31.18%, 27.82%, 14.93%, 14.39% and 11.69% in 2016.

In 2018, the global A2P SMS market size was 62100 million US$ and it is expected to reach 80400 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 3.3% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global A2P SMS status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the A2P SMS development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

MBlox

CLX Communications

Infobip

Tanla Solutions

SAP Mobile Services

Silverstreet BV

Syniverse Technologies

Nexmo.

Tyntec

SITO Mobile

OpenMarket Inc.

Genesys Telecommunications

3Cinteractive

Vibes Media

Beepsend

Soprano

Accrete

FortyTwo Telecom AB

ClearSky

Ogangi Corporation

AMD Telecom S.A

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

CRM

Promotions

Pushed Content

Interactive

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

BFSI

Entertainment

Tourism

Retail

Marketing

Healthcare

Media

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

………

Table Of Contents – Major Key Points

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global A2P SMS Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 CRM

1.4.3 Promotions

1.4.4 Pushed Content

1.4.5 Interactive

1.4.6 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global A2P SMS Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 BFSI

1.5.3 Entertainment

1.5.4 Tourism

1.5.5 Retail

1.5.6 Marketing

1.5.7 Healthcare

1.5.8 Media

1.5.9 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 A2P SMS Market Size

2.2 A2P SMS Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 A2P SMS Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 A2P SMS Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 A2P SMS Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global A2P SMS Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.2 Global A2P SMS Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.3 Global A2P SMS Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 A2P SMS Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players A2P SMS Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into A2P SMS Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global A2P SMS Market Size by Type (2014-2019)

4.2 Global A2P SMS Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

5 United States

5.1 United States A2P SMS Market Size (2014-2019)

5.2 A2P SMS Key Players in United States

5.3 United States A2P SMS Market Size by Type

5.4 United States A2P SMS Market Size by Application

Continued……

