A2P SMS In Asia Pacific Market – Structure, Size, Trends, Analysis and Outlook 2019-2025

Application to Person (A2P) is an emerging messaging type in the mobile world. A2P SMS provides updates related to transactions, authorized info (secure info), notifications, reminders, alerts, promotional, enquiry, search, offers, etc. without any deduction. The A2P SMS is widely used across all the verticals including BFSI, retail, healthcare, education, utilities & logistics, transport, government, etc.

Further, A2P SMS is a cost-effective communication tool for end-users to increase their customer base, reach billions of customers, reduce operation costs, lower implementation costs, and improve the brand visibility in customer landscape. Increasing demand, changing customer lifestyle, growing business models, and mobile first strategy have made the branders to increase their spending on mobile applications. The mobile value chain players are aggressively innovating new products/services to reach the customer demands in the growing mobile market.

The Asia Pacific A2P SMS market is analyzed based on three segments, namely service, verticals and countries. In the next 5 years, A2P SMS is set to be the golden era for players to enhance the business or to capture the revenue in this market. There is a huge demand for A2P messaging services and services segment covers transactional and promotional services. The transactional service is expected to contribute the major market share for Asia Pacific A2P SMS market. Currently, the A2P SMS market is growing rapidly as SMEs & larger enterprises are aggressively adopting this technology to reach their customer in an effective and easy way.

Countries segment covers developed countries – Japan, ANZ, South Korea, Singapore and others, and developing countries – China, India, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Thailand, Malaysia and others. The developing countries hold the major market share compared to developed countries due to positive growth in the mobile market and internet subscriber base. Further, increasing demand for mobile application in enterprises and consumer landscape, rising spending on mobile applications, government initiatives and adoption of mobile phones are few of the factors expected to drive the A2P SMS market growth in the upcoming years.

The key players covered in the report are Vodafone Group Plc., Bharti Airtel Limited, SK Telecom Co. Ltd., China Unicom Ltd., Singapore Telecommunications Limited, Tanla Solutions Limited, SAP SE, Orange Business Services and TATA Communications Limited.

The study covers and analyzes the “Asia Pacific A2P SMS” market. Bringing out the complete key insights of this industry, the report aims to provide an opportunity for players to understand the latest trends, current market scenario, government initiatives, and technologies related to the market. In addition, helps the venture capitalist in understanding the companies better and take informed decisions.

