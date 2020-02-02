A2P Messaging Market- The Rapid Growth In Mobile And Internet Penetration Across The Globe Has Grown the Need for A2P Messaging

A2P Messaging Market: Overview

Application-2-person messaging has gained popularity in the worldwide as it automatically send messages to customers. It is largely used by various business organizations to communicate with their customers, helps in facilitating delivery of time-sensitive alerts, and authenticate user of online services.

The global A2P messaging market can be classified on the basis of end users and product type. The key end users in which the market is segmented are tourism, BFSI, entertainment, retail, healthcare, media, marketing, and others. The demand for A2P messaging is likely to increase in BFSI industry as various services provided by the bank such as account transfer, requesting account information, and making payments in which messaging are widely used.

The report on the global A2P messaging market presents an in-depth analysis on this market. It includes the major factors responsible for the growth of this market. Drivers and restraints give the current picture of the market, whereas trends and opportunities will provide how the demand for A2P messaging will shape in future. Segmentation supports and justifies the above-mentioned factors. In addition, geographic analysis and vendor landscape explains how investors and players can take strategic decisions in the coming years.

A2P Messaging Market: Trends and Opportunities

The rapid growth in mobile and internet penetration across the globe has grown the need for A2P messaging. Rising use of mobile banking, mobile payments, mobile healthcare, and online purchase has further augmented the demand in this market. In addition to that, rapid growth mobile marketing and hybrid technology is also expected to create lucrative opportunities for the A2P messaging market. Increasing employment of A2P messaging in various industries are expected to drive market’s growth in the near future.

On the contrary, rising threats related to mobile malware, spam messaging and phishing, and technical irregularity related to the concept of bulk SMS might deter the growth of the A2P messaging market.

A2P Messaging Market: Geographic Analysis

Key regions covered in the global A2P messaging market are Asia Pacific, North America, the Middle East and Africa, Europe, and Latin America. Among these regions, North America is expected to lead the market. This is attributed to the growing demand of A2P messaging platforms mainly in the financial institutions and banks. Moreover, various market interactive services in North America use A2P messaging technology for donations, elections, and voting. Presence of large number of leading players and rapid shift from desktop-first to mobile-first strategy are further benefitting the growth of the A2P messaging market. On the other hand, Asia Pacific is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities for the A2P messaging market in the coming years. This is attributed to the rising demand for customer management service in the region.