A-Share Listed Textile Accessories Market Outlook By Industry Size, Share, Revenue, Regions And Top Key Players Analysis till 2016

Textile accessories are auxiliary materials other than the major fabrics. They are used to bind, decorate or serve other functions on clothes, footwear, bags and hats. Textile accessories include heat printed patterns, rhinestone, heat press transfer materials, lace, bead tubes, sequins, buttons, zipper sliders, metal accessories, strings and linings, tags, tag seal cords, string seals and loop string seals.

Such segmentation results in a low market concentration rate. Since it is hard to estimate the production volume and market size of niche products, the following introduction focuses on the fabric industry as a whole.

In 2016, the export value of fabric was USD 52.85 billion, down by 3.6%. The unit export price was 1.28 USD/kg, down by 8.5% YOY. The import value was USD 5.67 billion, down by 10.8%. The unit import price soared by 9.2% YOY to 2.26 USD/meter.

In 2016, Asia remains to be the major export market of fabrics of China, accounting for USD 35.36 billion export value which was down by 1.5% YOY. Export to ASEAN countries was USD 16.89 billion, up by 2.5%. Export to the Philippines grew substantially by 53.3% to USD 2.47 billion. Export to South Asian countries, such as Bangladesh and India, grew as well, by 4.3% and 3.7%, respectively. By contrast, export to Hong Kong decreased by 10.3% and that to Japan decreased by 8.2%. Export to Latin America and North America continued to slide. The value of export to these two regions was USD 4.35 billion and USD 1.96 billion, down by 8.2% and 7.8%, respectively. Export to the European Union has been growing for a year by 2.3% YOY.

Download and Get Sample PDF File of this Strategic Report: https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10060652

In this report, CRI analyzes 10 textile accessories manufacturers listed in A-share market in China.

The report is composed of two parts: the first part is enterprise profiles and the second part is the operation status of these enterprises in the recent decade (presently 2006 to 2016, we will update it to the latest as time goes by).

The operation status is demonstrated from the following perspectives: (1) financial indexes, such as earnings per share, book value per share (BPS), sales per share, net cash flow per share, return on net worth and debt to asset ratio; (2) indexes on the income statement, such as revenue, operating profit, net profit and EBIT; (3) indexes on the income statement, such as revenue, operating profit, net profit and EBIT; (4) indexes on the balance sheet, such as liquid asset, fixed asset, current liability, non-current liability, capital reserve and shareholders’ equity.

(1) Financial Indexes

– Earnings per Share

– Book Value per Share (BPS)

– Sales per Share (SPS)

– Net Cash Flow per Share from Operations

– Net Cash Flow per Share (CNY)

– Return on Net Worth

– Net Profit Margin on Total Assets

– Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) (%)

– Gross Profit Margin on Sales (%)

– Net Profit Margin on Sales (%)

– EBIT Margin (%)

– EBITDA Margin (%)

– Debt to Asset Ratio (%)

– Total Asset Turnover (times)

– Cash/Operating Income Received from Sales of Goods or Services

– YOY Growth Rate of Operating Revenue (%)

– YOY Growth Rate of Operating Profit (%)

– YOY Growth Rate of Net Profit Attributable to Shareholders of Parent Company (%)

(2) Summary of Income Statement

– Gross Revenue (CNY, million)

– Total Operating Costs (CNY, million)

– Revenue (CNY, million)

– Operating Profit (CNY, million)

– Total Profit (CNY, million)

– Net Profit (CNY, million)

– Net Profit Attributable to Shareholders of Parent Company (CNY, million)

– Non-recurring Items (CNY, million)

– Net Profit Deducting Non-recurring Items (CNY, million)

– R&D Costs (CNY, million)

– Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) (Based on iFind) (CNY, million)

– Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA) (Based on iFind) (CNY, million)

(3) Summary of Balance Sheet

– Liquid Asset (CNY, million)

– Fixed Asset (CNY, million)

– Long-term Equity Investment

– Total Assets (CNY, million)

– Liquid Liability (CNY, million)

– Non-current Liability (CNY, million)

– Total Liability (CNY, million)

– Capital Reserve (CNY, million)

– Surplus Reserve (CNY, million)

– Undistributed Profit (CNY, million)

– Shareholders’ Equity (CNY, million)

– Equity Attributable to Shareholders of Parent Company (CNY, million)

(4) Summary of Cash Flow Statement

– Cash Received from Sales of Goods and Services (CNY, million)

– Cash Flow from Operations (CNY, million)

– Cash Paid to Purchase Fixed Assets, Intangible Assets and Other Long-term Assets (CNY, million)

– Cash Paid for Investments (CNY, million)

– Cash Flow from Investments (CNY, million)

– Cash Received from Investors (CNY, million)

– Cash Received from Borrowings (CNY, million)

– Cash Flow from Financing (CNY, million)

– Net Increase of Cash and Cash Equivalents (CNY, million)

– Cash and Cash Equivalents, End of Period (CNY, million)

– Depreciation and Amortization (CNY, million)

About Kenneth Research:

Kenneth Research provides market research reports to different individuals, industries, associations and organizations with an aim of helping them to take prominent decisions. Our research library comprises of more than 10,000 research reports provided by more than 15 market research publishers across different industries. Our collection of market research solutions covers both macro level as well as micro level categories with relevant and suitable market research titles. As a global market research reselling firm, Kenneth Research provides significant analysis on various markets with pure business intelligence and consulting services on different industries across the globe. In addition to that, our internal research team always keep a track on the international and domestic market for any economic changes impacting the products’ demand, growth and opportunities for new and existing players.

Contact Us

Kenneth Research

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1 313 462 0609