A-Share Listed Refractory Materials, Pipe and Tube Market Size, Trends, Outlook, Opportunity Till 2016

Refractory materials are inorganic non-metallic materials capable of enduring temperature above 1580â„ƒ. Pipe materials are essential materials in construction used to make pipes and tubes, which commonly include water pipe, drainpipe, gas pipe, heating pipe, wire tube and rainwater pipe.

According to CRI analysis, In 2016, the production volume of refractory materials was 23,912,400 tons, decreasing by 8.56% YOY. This included 13,585,200 tons of dense shaped refractory products, down by 11.08% YOY; 467,200 tons of thermal-insulating refractory products, down by 1.32% YOY; 9,859,900 tons of unshaped refractory products, down by 5.19% YOY. Total import and export value of refractory materials was USD 2.748 billion, down by 10.25% YOY. This included USD 2.565 billion exports, down by 11.62% YOY and USD 183 million imports, up by 14.52% YOY.

The most common pipes and tubes in China are plastic tubes and steel pipes. The production volume of plastic tubes increased by CAGR of over 15% from 2.881 million tons in 2006 to more than 13 million tons in 2016. China has become the world’s largest country to produce and use plastic tubes. In 2015, the production volume of seamless steel pipes was 28.63 million tons, accounting for 29.13% of steel pipes, the production volume of which was 98.28 million tons. The proportion of seamless steel pipes was down by 9.25 percentage points versus 2014. Seamless steel pipes were replaced in some industries due to improvements in welding techniques and product quality.

With the growing global economy, China’s export and relevant industries will benefit from increasing demand for refractory materials and tubing materials.

In this report, CRI analyzes 15 refractory material and pipe and tube manufacturers listed in A-share market in China.

The report is composed of two parts: the first part is enterprise profiles and the second part is the operation status of these enterprises in the recent decade (presently 2006 to 2016, we will update it to the latest as time goes by).

The operation status is demonstrated from the following perspectives: (1)financial indexes, such as earnings per share, book value per share (BPS), sales per share, net cash flow per share, return on net worth and debt to asset ratio; (2) indexes on the income statement, such as revenue, operating profit, net profit and EBIT; (3) indexes on the income statement, such as revenue, operating profit, net profit and EBIT; (4) indexes on the balance sheet, such as liquid asset, fixed asset, current liability, non-current liability, capital reserve and shareholders’ equity.

