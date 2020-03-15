A-Share Listed Paper and Forestry Market |By Solution Type, By Application Type, By Industry Type, By Brand And Global Region Market Size, Share & Forecast Till 2022

Forest product companies make wood and related wood products (including construction wood). Forestry industries include floor processing, forest tourism, gardening and plantation, forest carbon sink transaction, etc. Paper product companies make paper of various grades.

In 2016 in China, the production volume of pulp was 11,619,500 tons; that of machine-made paper and paperboard was 123 million tons; that of uncoated printing and writing paper was 7,236,100 tons; that of newsprint paper was 2.919 million tons; that of paper products was 91,902,900 tons. During the year, China imported 124,000 tons of paper products. The export delivery value of papermaking and paper products was CNY 59.16 billion, increasing by 4.5% YOY.

In 2016, the production value of China’s forestry industry exceeded CNY 6 trillion for the first time and the import and export value reached USD 136 billion, making China the largest country to produce, trade and consume forestry products. The production value of the forestry industry increased by 15.6 times from CNY 409 billion in 2001 to CNY 6.4 trillion in 2016.

In 2016, State Forestry Administration initiated pilot programs of National Forest Experience Base and National Forest Health Development Base by building 21 national forest parks and jointly raising CNY 100 billion of funding with Chinese commercial banks to invest in forestry projects, inventing the development mode integrating forestry and capital. On one hand, the depreciation of CNY favors Chinese paper companies in global competition. On the other, rising costs, materials and debt in USD will incur exchange losses on paper companies that import wood pulp and waste paper.

In this report, CRI analyzes 34 paper and forestry enterprises listed in A-share market in China.

The report is composed of two parts: the first part is enterprise profiles and the second part is the operation status of these enterprises in the recent decade (presently 2006 to 2016, we will update it to the latest as time goes by).

The operation status is demonstrated from the following perspectives: (1)financial indexes, such as earnings per share, book value per share (BPS), sales per share, net cash flow per share, return on net worth and debt to asset ratio; (2) indexes on the income statement, such as revenue, operating profit, net profit and EBIT; (3) indexes on the income statement, such as revenue, operating profit, net profit and EBIT; (4) indexes on the balance sheet, such as liquid asset, fixed asset, current liability, non-current liability, capital reserve and shareholders’ equity.

(1) Financial Indexes

– Earnings per Share

– Book Value per Share (BPS)

– Sales per Share (SPS)

– Net Cash Flow per Share from Operations

– Net Cash Flow per Share (CNY)

– Return on Net Worth

– Net Profit Margin on Total Assets

– Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) (%)

– Gross Profit Margin on Sales (%)

– Net Profit Margin on Sales (%)

– EBIT Margin (%)

– EBITDA Margin (%)

– Debt to Asset Ratio (%)

– Total Asset Turnover (times)

– Cash/Operating Income Received from Sales of Goods or Services

– YOY Growth Rate of Operating Revenue (%)

– YOY Growth Rate of Operating Profit (%)

– YOY Growth Rate of Net Profit Attributable to Shareholders of Parent Company (%)

(2) Summary of Income Statement

– Gross Revenue (CNY, million)

– Total Operating Costs (CNY, million)

– Revenue (CNY, million)

– Operating Profit (CNY, million)

– Total Profit (CNY, million)

– Net Profit (CNY, million)

– Net Profit Attributable to Shareholders of Parent Company (CNY, million)

– Non-recurring Items (CNY, million)

– Net Profit Deducting Non-recurring Items (CNY, million)

– R&D Costs (CNY, million)

– Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) (CNY, million)

– Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA) (CNY, million)

(3) Summary of Balance Sheet

– Liquid Asset (CNY, million)

– Fixed Asset (CNY, million)

– Long-term Equity Investment

– Total Assets (CNY, million)

– Liquid Liability (CNY, million)

– Non-current Liability (CNY, million)

– Total Liability (CNY, million)

– Capital Reserve (CNY, million)

– Surplus Reserve (CNY, million)

– Undistributed Profit (CNY, million)

– Shareholders’ Equity (CNY, million)

– Equity Attributable to Shareholders of Parent Company (CNY, million)

(4) Summary of Cash Flow Statement

– Cash Received from Sales of Goods and Services (CNY, million)

– Cash Flow from Operations (CNY, million)

– Cash Paid to Purchase Fixed Assets, Intangible Assets and Other Long-term Assets (CNY, million)

– Cash Paid for Investments (CNY, million)

– Cash Flow from Investments (CNY, million)

– Cash Received from Investors (CNY, million)

– Cash Received from Borrowings (CNY, million)

– Cash Flow from Financing (CNY, million)

– Net Increase of Cash and Cash Equivalents (CNY, million)

– Cash and Cash Equivalents, End of Period (CNY, million)

– Depreciation and Amortization (CNY, million)

