A-Share Listed Household Appliance Component Market Analysis By Industry Size, Share, Revenue Growth, Development and Demand

Upon joining the WTO, China has seen fast economic growth and becomes one of the major manufacturers of household appliances, ranking the first in the world in terms of production volume of various household appliances. In 2016, the production volume of refrigerators in China was 92.383 million, increasing by 4.6% YOY; that of air conditioner was 1,604.93 million, increasing by 4.5% YOY; that of washing machine was 76.209 million, increasing by 4.9% YOY.

Core components, such as compressor, electric motor and controller determine the quality, performance, expectancy and safety of the whole machine. They are also driving the upgrading of household appliance industry by reducing energy consumption, pollution and production costs. These components are made from glass, plastic, steel plate, etc.

According to CRI, in recent years, upstream industries along the household appliance industry chain, such as material, component, mould and manufacturing equipment industries have been developing their scales and production techniques. By the end of 2016, total production capacity of the refrigerator compressor industry had exceeded 140 million and that of air conditioner compressors is over 150 million. China’s household appliance component manufacturing is quite mature and occupies an important position in the international market. Apart from serving the domestic market, Chinese companies also export large quantities of household appliance components. However, China still imports high-end household appliance components.

China’s household appliance component industry is looking to improve the energy efficiency of the whole machine, control product quality and production costs, and make the production and use of household appliances more environmental friendly. Compared with early 1990s, mainstream refrigerator compressors have reduced their energy consumption by 60%.

CRI predicts that China’s household appliance production volume will continue to increase in the next few years, driving the development of the household appliance component industry.

In this report, CRI analyzes 16 household appliance component manufacturers listed in A-share market in China.

The report is composed of two parts: the first part is enterprise profiles and the second part is the operation status of these enterprises in the recent decade (presently 2006 to 2016, we will update it to the latest as time goes by).

The operation status is demonstrated from the following perspectives: (1)financial indexes, such as earnings per share, book value per share (BPS), sales per share, net cash flow per share, return on net worth and debt to asset ratio; (2) indexes on the income statement, such as revenue, operating profit, net profit and EBIT; (3) indexes on the income statement, such as revenue, operating profit, net profit and EBIT; (4) indexes on the balance sheet, such as liquid asset, fixed asset, current liability, non-current liability, capital reserve and shareholders’ equity.

