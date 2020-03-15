A-Share Listed Electric Components and Equipment Market To Experience Significant Growth During The Forecast Period Till 2021

Electric equipment refers to generators, transformers, circuits and circuit breakers in the electrical system. Upstream industries of electric equipment include non-ferrous metal processing, machine tool, instrument and electronic components. Downstream industries include power grid, industry and service sectors. China has established a complete electric equipment and component industry chain.

By the end of 2016, there were 4,000 wire and cable manufacturers in China, leading to fierce market competition. Products produced by local manufacturers are concentrated in the mid to low-end markets. The industry concentration rate is low with small and medium enterprises accounting for over 95%. In 2016, the revenue of the wire and cable manufacturing industry was CNY 1.3 trillion. It is estimated that CAGR from 2017 to 2021 will reach 5%, bringing revenue to CNY 1.66 trillion in 2021.

In 2016, the production volume of power generating equipment was 140.66 million kw, increasing by 13.1% YOY. The average utilization time of power generating equipment was 3,785 hours, down by 203 hours YOY. This is the lowest level since 1964, which is due primarily to overcapacity.

CRI expects that China’s electric component and equipment industry will keep growing in the next few years. For one thing, this will benefit from improving urbanization and increasing investment in infrastructure such power grid. For another, policies will support the industry’s development. For example, Made in China 2025 set the target that by 2020, the scale of China’s advanced power generating equipment industry shall have reached 100 million kw per year with 90% of independence level. The production value of the power transmission and transformation industry shall have reached CNY 2.2 trillion with more than 80% of key components being produced independently.

In this report, CRI analyzes 123 electric components and equipment manufacturers listed in A-share market in China.

The report is composed of two parts: the first part is enterprise profiles and the second part is the operation status of these enterprises in the recent decade (presently 2006 to 2016, we will update it to the latest as time goes by).

The operation status is demonstrated from the following perspectives: (1) financial indexes, such as earnings per share, book value per share (BPS), sales per share, net cash flow per share, return on net worth and debt to asset ratio; (2) indexes on the income statement, such as revenue, operating profit, net profit and EBIT; (3) indexes on the income statement, such as revenue, operating profit, net profit and EBIT; (4) indexes on the balance sheet, such as liquid asset, fixed asset, current liability, non-current liability, capital reserve and shareholders’ equity.

(1) Financial Indexes

– Earnings per Share

– Book Value per Share (BPS)

– Sales per Share (SPS)

– Net Cash Flow per Share from Operations

– Net Cash Flow per Share (CNY)

– Return on Net Worth

– Net Profit Margin on Total Assets

– Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) (%)

– Gross Profit Margin on Sales (%)

– Net Profit Margin on Sales (%)

– EBIT Margin (%)

– EBITDA Margin (%)

– Debt to Asset Ratio (%)

– Total Asset Turnover (times)

– Cash/Operating Income Received from Sales of Goods or Services

– YOY Growth Rate of Operating Revenue (%)

– YOY Growth Rate of Operating Profit (%)

– YOY Growth Rate of Net Profit Attributable to Shareholders of Parent Company (%)

(2) Summary of Income Statement

– Gross Revenue (CNY, million)

– Total Operating Costs (CNY, million)

– Revenue (CNY, million)

– Operating Profit (CNY, million)

– Total Profit (CNY, million)

– Net Profit (CNY, million)

– Net Profit Attributable to Shareholders of Parent Company (CNY, million)

– Non-recurring Items (CNY, million)

– Net Profit Deducting Non-recurring Items (CNY, million)

– R&D Costs (CNY, million)

– Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) (CNY, million)

– Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA) (CNY, million)

(3) Summary of Balance Sheet

– Liquid Asset (CNY, million)

– Fixed Asset (CNY, million)

– Long-term Equity Investment

– Total Assets (CNY, million)

– Liquid Liability (CNY, million)

– Non-current Liability (CNY, million)

– Total Liability (CNY, million)

– Capital Reserve (CNY, million)

– Surplus Reserve (CNY, million)

– Undistributed Profit (CNY, million)

– Shareholders’ Equity (CNY, million)

– Equity Attributable to Shareholders of Parent Company (CNY, million)

(4) Summary of Cash Flow Statement

– Cash Received from Sales of Goods and Services (CNY, million)

– Cash Flow from Operations (CNY, million)

– Cash Paid to Purchase Fixed Assets, Intangible Assets and Other Long-term Assets (CNY, million)

– Cash Paid for Investments (CNY, million)

– Cash Flow from Investments (CNY, million)

– Cash Received from Investors (CNY, million)

– Cash Received from Borrowings (CNY, million)

– Cash Flow from Financing (CNY, million)

– Net Increase of Cash and Cash Equivalents (CNY, million)

– Cash and Cash Equivalents, End of Period (CNY, million)

– Depreciation and Amortization (CNY, million)

