A-Share Listed Cable Component Market Outlook By Size, Share, Future Growth till 2016

Cable is an umbrella term to refer to optical cables and electric cables. Cables are used to control and install, connect devices, and transmit power and electrical signals, supporting various industries and ensuring the operation of the economy.

China is world’s largest cable manufacturing country. China’s wire and cable industry has two characteristics. First, the overall industry is growing. Second, wires and cables are becoming increasingly important in the electrical and appliances industry. Future development of the wire and cable industry is quite promising.

China’s wire and cable industry is highly competitive. By the end of 2015, there had been 3,836 wire and cable manufacturers, increasing by 122 from 3,714 at the end of 2012. In 2016, sales of the cable industry exceeded CNY 1 trillion. Products are concentrated in the mid to low-end markets. Meanwhile, industry concentration rate is low, with small and medium enterprises accounting for 95%. Despite the fragmentation caused by low concentration rate, the industry has been growing rapidly. The development is characterized by fast improvement in production efficiency, acceleration in production upgrading and better product structures.

In the next few years, China’s new energy, automobile and VR industry will keep booming, facilitating the development of the cable industry.

In this report hit, CRI analyzes 27 cable component manufacturers listed in A-share market in China.

The report is composed of two parts: the first part is enterprise profiles and the second part is the operation status of these enterprises in the recent decade (presently 2006 to 2016, we will update it to the latest as time goes by).

The operation status is demonstrated from the following perspectives: (1)financial indexes, such as earnings per share, book value per share (BPS), sales per share, net cash flow per share, return on net worth and debt to asset ratio; (2) indexes on the income statement, such as revenue, operating profit, net profit and EBIT; (3) indexes on the income statement, such as revenue, operating profit, net profit and EBIT; (4) indexes on the balance sheet, such as liquid asset, fixed asset, current liability, non-current liability, capital reserve and shareholders’ equity.

