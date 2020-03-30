A Comprehensive Study exploring High Performance Appendiceal Cancer Treatment Market| MRFR

Appendiceal Cancer Treatment Market Highlights

The appendix is a part of the digestive system and is located close to where the large intestine and small intestine comes together. Previously thought to be a vestigial (or non-functional) organ, the appendix is now known as a source of healthy bacteria and vital immune cells necessary for normal functioning of the body. The rise in targeted and innovative therapies confined to appendiceal cancer and increased awareness about the severity of the disease are supposed to increase market growth.

Additionally, the favorable reimbursement scenario and rising healthcare expenditure are likely to boost the market growth. On the other hand, growing preference for alternative drug delivery modes such as nasal sprays, high-cost associated with appendiceal cancer treatment, and stringent government regulations for product approval may hamper the growth of the market during the forecast period.

The global appendiceal cancer treatment market is currently dominated by many market players. The key players in the market are engaged in new product launches and strategic collaborations to strengthen their market position. For instance, in January 2016, Merck acquired IOmet Pharma Ltd., UK based drug discovery company focused on the field of cancer immunotherapy and cancer metabolism.

Appendiceal Cancer Treatment Market Regional Analysis

The market in the Americas is expected to dominate the global appendiceal cancer treatment market during the forecast period owing to the favorable reimbursement scenario and focus of the government on growing number of rare cancers. According to the American Cancer Society, it affects less than 1000 people each year and accounts for about five percent of all gastrointestinal cancers in the US. The European market is projected to be the second-largest due to government funding and support of the healthcare sector. Moreover, the market in Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing during the assessment period owing to growing disposable income, and favorable government initiatives for healthcare facilities. The market in the Middle East & Africa is likely to account for the smallest share of the global appendiceal cancer treatment market. The market growth in this region can be attributed to the lack of healthcare infrastructure.

Appendiceal Cancer Treatment Market Segmentation

The global appendiceal cancer treatment market has been segmented into type, treatment, and end-user.

The market, on the basis of type, has been segmented into neuroendocrine tumors and carcinomas.

The market, based on carcinomas, has been sub-segmented into mucinous adenocarcinoma, goblet cell carcinoids, intestinal-type adenocarcinoma, signet-ring cell adenocarcinoma, and paraganglioma. Mucinous cystadenocarcinoma is the most common form among carcinomas and affects about 20 percent of all the carcinoma cases. As a result, this type of carcinoma is projected to contribute a large share in the global appendiceal cancer treatment market. On the other hand, goblet cell carcinoids tumors have found to be the most prevalent type of carcinomas after mucinous cystadenocarcinoma, and a number of companies are involved in the development of novel therapeutic approaches for its treatment which has led to the rapid growth of this segment.

The market, by treatment, has been segmented into surgery, chemotherapy and radiation therapy.

The market, based on surgery, has been further segmented into appendectomy, hemicolectomy, and cytoreduction.

The market, based on chemotherapy, has been sub-segmented into hyperthermic intraperitoneal chemotherapy and systemic chemotherapy.

The market, by end-user, has been segmented into hospitals and clinics, cancer research institutes, and others.

Appendiceal Cancer Treatment Market Key Players

Some of the key players in the global appendiceal cancer treatment market are Pfizer Inc., Eli Lilly & Company, AbbVie, Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd., Becton, Dickinson & Company, Novartis AG, General Electric Company, AstraZeneca, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Sanofi, Bayer AG, Amgen Inc. and Merck.

