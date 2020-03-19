5G Testing Equipment Market 2018: Global Analysis by Key Players – Anritsu, Keysight Technologies, LitePoint, MACOM

5G testing equipment is used to measure and test the physical properties, network bandwidth, current flow, and electrical signals of 5G systems.

The analysts forecast the global 5G testing equipment market to grow at a CAGR of 4.54% during the period 2018-2022.

Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global 5G testing equipment market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• Americas
• APAC
• EMEA

The report, Global 5G Testing Equipment Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors
• Anritsu
• Keysight Technologies
• LitePoint
• MACOM
• ROHDE&SCHWARZ
• VIAVI Solutions

Market driver
• Increasing demand for improved network capacity to access connected services
Market challenge
• High deployment cost of 5G test equipment
Market trend
• Software-defined testing
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
• Market ecosystem
• Market characteristics
• Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING
• Market definition
• Market sizing 2017
• Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
• Bargaining power of buyers
• Bargaining power of suppliers
• Threat of new entrants
• Threat of substitutes
• Threat of rivalry
• Market condition

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
• Segmentation by product
• Comparison by product
• Oscilloscopes – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
• Signal generators – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
• Signal analyzers – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
• Network analyzers – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
• Others – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
• Market opportunity by product

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
• Geographical segmentation
• Regional comparison
• Americas – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
• EMEA – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
• APAC – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
• Key leading countries
• Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
• Market drivers
• Market challenges

PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
• Software-defined testing
• Transition from cable to over-the-air (OTA) test methodologies
• System-level approach

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
• Overview
• Landscape disruption

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
• Vendors covered
• Vendor classification
• Market positioning of vendors
• Anritsu
• Keysight Technologies
• LitePoint
• MACOM
• ROHDE&SCHWARZ
• VIAVI Solutions
Continued…..

WISEGUY RESEARCH CONSULTANTS PVT LTD
