5G Technology Market 2019 Global Size, Share, Industry Key Features, Growth Drivers, Key Expansion Strategies, Upcoming Trends and Regional Forecast by 2023

Market Highlights:

The global 5G technology market is expected to be highly competitive owing to the presence of a large number of small and big domestic and global players who are marking their presence in the 5G technology market. Rapid advancements in technology in the field of sensors and semiconductors are all expected to drive the growth of 5G technology market. Steep increase in the development of 5G infrastructure is another major factor contributing to the growth of 5G technology market.

Increasing demand for high speed data transmission is one major factor which is responsible for the growth of 5G technology market. Also, increased proliferation of mobile and connected devices across a number of industry verticals is another major factor driving the growth of 5G technology market. According to a recent study report published by Market Research Future, the global market of 5G technology is booming and expected to gain prominence over the forecast period. The market is projected to demonstrate a spectacular growth by 2023 with a striking CAGR during the anticipated period (2017 – 2023).

The factors contributing to the growth of the 5G technology are the shift toward new broadband technology, growing demand for high data speed, huge network coverage, and stable growth in the mobile data traffic, increasing demand for machine-to- machine communication in organizations and the increasing demand for broadband services over other mobile networks. The continuous demand from subscribers for better mobile broadband experiences is encouraging the growth of the 5G technology market. The market is expected to grow at a fast pace in 2020.

Major Key Players

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. (China),

Nokia Networks (Finland),

NEC Corporation (Japan),

Ericsson (Sweden),

Qualcomm (U.S.),

Verizon Fios (U.S.),

Orange (France),

Broadcom Corporation (U.S.),

Mobile TeleSystems (MTS) (Russia),

AT&T Inc. (U.S.)

Cisco Systems, Inc (U.S.)

Telstra (Australia), TeliaSonera (Sweden), Telefónica (Spain), Vodafone Group (U.K.), Singtel (Singapore), China Unicom (China), and Deutsche Telekom (Germany) among other are some of the prominent players profiled in MRFR Analysis and are at the forefront of competition in the Global 5G Technology Market.

Other players in the market include China Mobile (China), Korea Telecom (South Korea), Nokia Networks (Finland), Samsung (South Korea), Turkcell (Turkey), SoftBank (Japan), NEC Corporation (Japan), Huawei (China), Verizon (U.S.), AT&T (U.S.), T-Mobile USA, Inc., LG (South Korea), and China Mobile (China).

According to MRFR, The global 5G Technology Market is expected to reach approximately USD 73 million by the end of 2023 with 21% CAGR during forecast period 2017-2023.

Competitive Analysis

The highly competitive global 5G Technology market appears to be fragmented characterized by the well-established players with their strong presence in the international market adorn alongside the small-scale players and new entrants forming a competitive landscape in the market.

Key players operating in the market are investing substantially in transforming the consumer and business landscape in the future. Matured players incorporate strategic initiatives such as collaboration, partnership, acquisition, product & technology launch, and expansion to gain a competitive edge staying ahead in this market.

Segmentation

The 5G technology market can be classified into 4 key segments for the convenience of the report and enhanced understanding;

Segmentation by Usability: Comprises Enhanced Mobile Broadband, Massive Internet of Things and Mission Critical Services.

Segmentation by Technology: Radio Access Technologies (RAT), Wi-Fi, High-Speed Package Access (HSPA), Global System for Mobile (GSM), and Worldwide Interoperability for Microwave Access (WiMAX).

Segmentation by Application: Healthcare, Consumer Electronics, Retail, Home Automation, Energy & Utility, Automotive, Industrial Automation, Intelligent Buildings and Infrastructure, and Public Safety & Surveillance.

Segmentation by Region: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World.

Regional Analysis

North America region dominates the global 5G technology market with the largest share owing to the increasing number of subscribers and assessment of the allocation of 5G frequencies by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC). Moreover, the rise in application areas of this technology coupled with its large-scale adoption in telecommunications is driving the market in this region. The US leads the regional market, backed by the high per capita income.

The 5G technology market in the European region is flourishing mainly due to the proliferation of smartphones led by the resurging economy in the region. Also, the growing investments in the development of technology are paying off well driving the growth of the regional market. Also, the presence of prominent players and the investments made by them in R&D activities, in turn, foster the growth of the market to an extent.

The Asia Pacific region is growing steadily, emerging as a promising market. Factors such as the technical expertise rendered by the existing key players coupled with increased industrialization are driving the growth of the regional market. Moreover, the rising demand for technology in emerging countries such as China, Taiwan, and India is propelling the 5G technology market in the APAC. Also, factors such as large consumer base and ongoing initiatives and developments on 5G technology act as a tailwind pushing the growth of the regional market.

Intended Audience:

Device manufacturers

Network Operators

Distributors

Suppliers

Research firms

Software Developers

Commercial Banks

Vendors

Semiconductor Manufacturers

End-user sectors

Technology Investors

