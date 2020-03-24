5G Services Global Market 2018: Key Players – Cisco Systems, Samsung Electronics, Ericsson, Qualcomm, Intel Corporation

5G Services Industry

Description

This report studies the global 5G Services market, analyzes and researches the 5G Services development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia. This report focuses on the top players in global market, like

Cisco Systems

Samsung Electronics

Ericsson

Qualcomm

Intel Corporation

Verizon Communications

AT & T Inc

LG

SK Telecom

Nokia Networks

NEC Corporation

Huawei

T-Mobile USA

Korea Telecom

China Mobile

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

EU

Japan

China

India

Southeast Asia

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Cognitive Radio Spectrum Sensing Techniques

Multi-Technology Carrier Aggregation

Massive MIMO

Other

Market segment by Application, 5G Services can be split into

Internet of Things (IoT)

Robotics & Automation

Virtual Reality

Other

Table of Contents

Global 5G Services Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025

1 Industry Overview of 5G Services

1.1 5G Services Market Overview

1.1.1 5G Services Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global 5G Services Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018)

1.2.1 United States

1.2.2 EU

1.2.3 Japan

1.2.4 China

1.2.5 India

1.2.6 Southeast Asia

1.3 5G Services Market by Type

1.3.1 Cognitive Radio Spectrum Sensing Techniques

1.3.2 Multi-Technology Carrier Aggregation

1.3.3 Massive MIMO

1.3.4 Other

1.4 5G Services Market by End Users/Application

1.4.1 Internet of Things (IoT)

1.4.2 Robotics & Automation

1.4.3 Virtual Reality

1.4.4 Other

2 Global 5G Services Competition Analysis by Players

2.1 5G Services Market Size (Value) by Players (2013-2018)

2.2 Competitive Status and Trend

2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate

2.2.2 Product/Service Differences

2.2.3 New Entrants

2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future

3 Company (Top Players) Profiles

3.1 Cisco Systems

3.1.1 Company Profile

3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.1.4 5G Services Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.1.5 Recent Developments

3.2 Samsung Electronics

3.2.1 Company Profile

3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.2.4 5G Services Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.2.5 Recent Developments

3.3 Ericsson

3.3.1 Company Profile

3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.3.4 5G Services Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.3.5 Recent Developments

3.4 Qualcomm

3.4.1 Company Profile

3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.4.4 5G Services Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.4.5 Recent Developments

3.5 Intel Corporation

3.5.1 Company Profile

3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.5.4 5G Services Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.5.5 Recent Developments

3.6 Verizon Communications

3.6.1 Company Profile

3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.6.4 5G Services Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.6.5 Recent Developments

3.7 AT & T Inc

3.7.1 Company Profile

3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.7.4 5G Services Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.7.5 Recent Developments

3.8 LG

3.8.1 Company Profile

3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.8.4 5G Services Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.8.5 Recent Developments

3.9 SK Telecom

3.9.1 Company Profile

3.9.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.9.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.9.4 5G Services Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.9.5 Recent Developments

3.10 Nokia Networks

3.10.1 Company Profile

3.10.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.10.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.10.4 5G Services Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.10.5 Recent Developments

3.11 NEC Corporation

3.12 Huawei

3.13 T-Mobile USA

3.14 Korea Telecom

3.15 China Mobile

4 Global 5G Services Market Size by Type and Application (2013-2018)

4.1 Global 5G Services Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global 5G Services Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

4.3 Potential Application of 5G Services in Future

4.4 Top Consumer/End Users of 5G Services

5 United States 5G Services Development Status and Outlook

5.1 United States 5G Services Market Size (2013-2018)

5.2 United States 5G Services Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

5.3 United States 5G Services Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

