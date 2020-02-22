5G NR (New Radio) Market 2019 – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2025

This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies
5G NR (New Radio)market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in 5G NR (New Radio) business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of 5G NR (New Radio) market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
This study considers the 5G NR (New Radio) value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.
eMBB
uRLLC
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.
Telecom and IT
Government
Education
Health Care
Iindustry
Others
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Qualcomm
Ericsson
ZTE
AT&T
China Mobile
NTT DOCOMO
SK Telecom
Telstra
Vodafone
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global 5G NR (New Radio) market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
To understand the structure of 5G NR (New Radio) market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global 5G NR (New Radio) players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the 5G NR (New Radio) with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
Table of Contents
2019-2024 Global 5G NR (New Radio) Market Report (Status and Outlook)
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global 5G NR (New Radio) Market Size 2014-2024
2.1.2 5G NR (New Radio) Market Size CAGR by Region
2.2 5G NR (New Radio) Segment by Type
2.2.1 eMBB
2.2.2 uRLLC
2.2.3 mMTC
2.3 5G NR (New Radio) Market Size by Type
2.3.1 Global 5G NR (New Radio) Market Size Market Share by Type (2014-2019)
2.3.2 Global 5G NR (New Radio) Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2019)
2.4 5G NR (New Radio) Segment by Application
2.4.1 Telecom and IT
2.4.2 Government
2.4.3 Education
2.4.4 Health Care
2.4.5 Iindustry
2.4.6 Others
2.5 5G NR (New Radio) Market Size by Application
2.5.1 Global 5G NR (New Radio) Market Size Market Share by Application (2014-2019)
2.5.2 Global 5G NR (New Radio) Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)
3 Global 5G NR (New Radio) by Players
3.1 Global 5G NR (New Radio) Market Size Market Share by Players
3.1.1 Global 5G NR (New Radio) Market Size by Players (2017-2019)
3.1.2 Global 5G NR (New Radio) Market Size Market Share by Players (2017-2019)
3.2 Global 5G NR (New Radio) Key Players Head office and Products Offered
3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)
3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
……
11 Key Players Analysis
11.1 Qualcomm
11.1.1 Company Details
11.1.2 5G NR (New Radio) Product Offered
11.1.3 Qualcomm 5G NR (New Radio) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.1.4 Main Business Overview
11.1.5 Qualcomm News
11.2 Ericsson
11.2.1 Company Details
11.2.2 5G NR (New Radio) Product Offered
11.2.3 Ericsson 5G NR (New Radio) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.2.4 Main Business Overview
11.2.5 Ericsson News
11.3 ZTE
11.3.1 Company Details
11.3.2 5G NR (New Radio) Product Offered
11.3.3 ZTE 5G NR (New Radio) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.3.4 Main Business Overview
11.3.5 ZTE News
11.4 AT&T
11.4.1 Company Details
11.4.2 5G NR (New Radio) Product Offered
11.4.3 AT&T 5G NR (New Radio) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.4.4 Main Business Overview
11.4.5 AT&T News
11.5 China Mobile
11.5.1 Company Details
11.5.2 5G NR (New Radio) Product Offered
11.5.3 China Mobile 5G NR (New Radio) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.5.4 Main Business Overview
11.5.5 China Mobile News
11.6 NTT DOCOMO
11.6.1 Company Details
11.6.2 5G NR (New Radio) Product Offered
11.6.3 NTT DOCOMO 5G NR (New Radio) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.6.4 Main Business Overview
11.6.5 NTT DOCOMO News
11.7 SK Telecom
11.7.1 Company Details
11.7.2 5G NR (New Radio) Product Offered
11.7.3 SK Telecom 5G NR (New Radio) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.7.4 Main Business Overview
11.7.5 SK Telecom News
11.8 Telstra
11.8.1 Company Details
11.8.2 5G NR (New Radio) Product Offered
11.8.3 Telstra 5G NR (New Radio) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.8.4 Main Business Overview
……Continued
