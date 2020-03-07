5G Market 2019 Global Industry – Key Players, Size, Trends, Opportunities, Growth Analysis and Forecast to 2025

5G networks are the next generation of mobile internet connectivity, offering faster speeds and more reliable connections on smartphones and other devices than ever before.
The major factors expected to drive the 5G services market growth are the rising demand for reliable and ultra-low latency connectivity services and increasing use of connected IoT devices.
In 2018, the global 5G market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global 5G status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the 5G development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
AT&T
Airtel
BT
China Mobile
China Telecom
Deutsche Telekom
du
Korea Telecom
Sprint
Saudi Telecom
SK Telecom
Telstra
Vodafone
Verizon
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
mMTC and URLLC
eMBB
FWA
Market segment by Application, split into
Smart Cities
Connected Factories
Smart Buildings
Connected Vehicles
Connected Healthcare
Connected Retail
Smart Utilities
Broadband
Voice
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global 5G status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the 5G development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Table Of Contents:
1 Report Overview
2 Global Growth Trends
3 Market Share by Key Players
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
5 United States
6 Europe
7 China
8 Japan
9 Southeast Asia
10 India
11 Central & South America
12 International Players Profiles
13 Market Forecast 2019-2025
14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
15 Appendix
List of Tables and Figures
Continued…….
