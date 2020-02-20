5-Aminosalicylic Acid Market 2019 Global Industry Demand, Sales, Suppliers, Analysis and Forecasts to 2025

5-Aminosalicylic Acid 2019

Global 5-Aminosalicylic Acid market size will increase to Million US$ by 2025, from Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for 5-Aminosalicylic Acid.

This report researches the worldwide 5-Aminosalicylic Acid market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global 5-Aminosalicylic Acid breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Taj Pharmaceuticals Ltd

Cambrex

Sunflower

Hubei Ocean Biotech Co., Ltd

Lasa Loboratory

ALP PHARM BEIJING CO LTD, CHINA

BAYER PHARMA AG, GERMANY

CADILA HEALTHCARE LTD, INDIA

CHEMI SPA, ITALY

CILAG CHEMIE AG, SWITZERLAND

CORDEN PHARMA BERGAMO SPA, ITALY

CTX LIFE SCIENCES PVT LTD, INDIA

DEAFARMA, Italy

DIVIS LABORATORIES LTD, INDIA

DK Pharmachem Pvt. Ltd, India

DR REDDYS LABORATORIES LTD, INDIA

EASTMAN CHEMICAL CO, UNITED STATES

ERREGIERRE SPA, ITALY

INFAR SA, SPAIN

IPCA LABORATORIES LTD, INDIA

LUPIN LTD, INDIA

PharmaZell (Vizag) Private Limited, JAPAN

PHARMAZELL GMBH, GERMANY

PLIVA CROATIA LTD, Croatia

SIGMA F AND D DIV LTD, UNITED STATES

SIMS SRL, ITALY

SUN PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD, INDIA

SYNTESE AS, DENMARK

TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD, ISRAEL

WAITAKI INTERNATIONAL

5-Aminosalicylic Acid Breakdown Data by Type

High Purity

Low Purity

5-Aminosalicylic Acid Breakdown Data by Application

Enteric-coated Tablets Product

Capsule Product

Others

5-Aminosalicylic Acid Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

5-Aminosalicylic Acid Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

