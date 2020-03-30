4G (LTE) Devices Market 2019 Global Industry – Key Players, Size, Trends, Opportunities, Growth Analysis and Forecast to 2023

Summary:

Introduction

Global 4G (LTE) Devices Market

Mobile devices refer to portable, compact, and lightweight computing devices featured with touch or non-touch display screens and sometimes a mini keyboard. These devices support 4G connectivity and are used to carry out day-to-day computing tasks including web browsing and running software applications. Common types of mobile devices include mobile phones, smartphones, tablets, personal digital assistant (PDA), pagers, and navigation devices. There has been a global increase in the use of 4G (LTE) devices and this has led to an exponential growth of the global 4G (LTE) devices market.

Growing adoption of smartphones in developing countries and government initiatives for implementing technological advancements in networking infrastructure are the primary factors fueling a robust growth of the global 4G (LTE) devices market during the forecast period. Other factors contributing to market growth include growing demand for advanced networking technology, emergence of a wide range of new and robust connectivity options owing to the development of the Internet of Things (IoT), and growing consumption of HD video content. Increasing competition among both international and local device manufacturers offering a bundled solution of network and devices is expected to attract more consumers making the solution more affordable and technologically advanced. This further supports the growth of the global 4G (LTE) devices market during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific 4G (LTE) devices market held the largest market share of 30% in 2017 in terms of value and is estimated to account for 38% revenue share in 2017, followed by the 4G (LTE) devices market in North America. Revenue contribution from the 4G (LTE) devices market in Asia Pacific is expected to increase at a CAGR of 15% from 2017 to 2023. In the North America region, market share of the smartphone segment is anticipated to witness a decrease from 70.9% in 2017 to 68.8% in 2023. This is due to the introduction of other innovative smart devices that use advanced networking technologies. The markets in Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa are expected to contribute significantly to the overall revenue growth of the global 4G (LTE) devices market. Sales of 4G (LTE) devices in the Latin America and Middle East & Africa regions is estimated to collectively account for over 14% market share in terms of value of the global 4G (LTE) devices market by 2017 end.

The global 4G (LTE) Devices market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on 4G (LTE) Devices volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall 4G (LTE) Devices market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Apple

Samsung Electronics

ZTE Corporation

Huawei Technology Company

Lenovo

ASUSTeK Computer

Xiaomi

LG Electronics

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Smartphones

Tablets

Segment by Application

Multi-Brand Store

Single Brand Store

Online

