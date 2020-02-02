4G Equipment Market: Increasing customers and need to narrow the connectivity gap are one of the factors boosting the growth of market

The 4G Equipments are carriers to boost in-building wireless signal strength and coverage in areas such as stadiums, campuses, resorts, hospitals or other large places to provide increased network capacity and faster data transmission rates. The 4G Equipment are categorized as LTE (Long term Equipment) and Wi-max equipment. The 4G equipments are used in applications of 4G such as virtual presence, virtual navigation, crisis management, tele medicine and education, multimedia and video services, tele geo processing application.

Major operators such as China Unicom and China Telecom are investing in large amount in LTE networks. Also, the Government of China is boosting market by providing subsidies to equipment manufacturers. China Mobile, the world\’s largest telecom operator by subscribers, posted an online tender saying it plans to purchase equipment for millions of base stations. Chinese vendors such as ZTE and Huawei are growing at a rocket pace and are expected to challenge global players such as Ericsson over coming years.

Request Brochure https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=1525

Exponential growth of network traffic is key factors contributing to this market growth. Increasing customers and need to narrow the connectivity gap are one of the factors boosting the growth of market. High end interactive mobile games which require highly efficient network services are leading to substantial growth of the market. Cost advantages in building contracts with new network vendors are the major challenge for the existing Equipment manufacturers.

Large investment in the existing 3G technology could pose a major challenge to the growth of the market. Growing concern about security and privacy in implementing 4G network is hindering also the growth. China dominates this market contributing the largest share in terms of revenue. Regions in APAC such as Japan, South Korea, Singapore and Hong Kong are the potential hotbeds over coming years growing the market. Countries in Europe such as France, Germany have been showing relatively quicker growth and are expected to be the key markets in future.

Get Table Of Content https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=T&rep_id=1525

Some of the key players of this market include Alcatel-Lucent, Nokia Siemens Networks, Ericsson Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. Some of the other players include Alvarion Ltd., Datan Mobile Communications, Cisco Systems Inc., Equipment Company Ltd., Fujitsu Ltd., HP Co., and NEC Corp.