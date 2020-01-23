4G DEVICES 2017 GLOBAL MARKET EXPECTED TO GROW AT CAGR OF 8.67% AND FORECAST TO 2021

Press Release

4G devices are devices that can support 4G networks and provide greater data processing speed than the previous generation mobile telecommunication technologies such as 2G and 3G. 4G is seen as a remarkable evolution over 3G due to faster data transfer rate, high-frequency bands, and high download and upload rate. International Telecommunications Union-Radio (ITU-R) communications sector has set up standards for 4G, namely, International Mobile Telecommunications Advanced (IMT-Advanced). However, there are no networks available in the market that meet the specifications set by ITU-R. Therefore, technologies that are more advanced than 3G are sold by service providers as 4G.

The analysts forecast the global 4G devices market to grow at a CAGR of 8.67% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global 4G devices market for 2017-2021. The report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• Americas
• APAC
• EMEA

 

The report, Global 4G Devices Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors
• Apple
• Huawei Technologies
• Lenovo
• LG
• NETGEAR
• Novatel Wireless
• OPPO
• Samsung
• Sony
• Vivo Communication Technology
• Xiaomi
• ZTE

Market driver
• Growing use of Internet
Market driver
• Growing use of Internet

Market challenge
• High tariff plans
Market challenge
• High tariff plans

Market trend
• Online distribution of devices
Market trend
• Online distribution of devices

Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

 

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

PART 01: Executive summary
PART 02: Scope of the report
PART 03: Research Methodology
PART 04: Introduction
Market outline

PART 05: Market landscape
• Market overview
• Market size and forecast
• Five forces analysis

PART 06: Market segmentation by product
• Market overview
• Mobile broadband modems
• Tablets
• Smartphones

PART 07: Geographical segmentation
• Market overview
• EMEA
• Americas
• APAC

PART 08: Decision framework
PART 09: Drivers and challenges
• Market drivers
• Market challenges

PART 10: Market trends
• Growing popularity of IoT
• Online distribution of devices
• Emerging technologies
• Future possibilities with 5G

PART 11: Vendor landscape
• Competitive scenario

PART 12: Key vendor analysis
• Smartphones
• Tablets
• Mobile broadband modems

....Continued

