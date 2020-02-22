4D Printing Market 2019 Global Leading Growth Drivers, Emerging Audience, Key Findings, Segments, Sales, Trends & Analysis

Market Highlights:

According to Market Research Future (MRFR)’s analysis, the global 4D printing market has been expected to register a robust CAGR of 39% during the forecast period 2019 to 2022. Its valuation is projected to touch USD 162 Mn mark towards the end of 2022. 4D printing is a new technology which has been introduced as an advancement of 3D printing which is still gaining momentum. The growth of 3D printing has raised hopes for the market players and assures a lucrative future for the 4D printing market.

4D printing facilitates the transformation of objects when exposed to environmental stimuli. It has been prognosticated to gain a quick mileage as it eliminates the training and programming of the material as required after 3D printing. It provides for the room for changing the shape of the 3D printed product after printing. The new technology is likely to revolutionize the printing technology, thus, affirming stellar growth of the 4D printing market over the next couple of years.

Resource management is expected to drive the growth of the 4D printing market in the upcoming years. The report highlights that the technology is anticipated to be entirely commercialized by 2019. Furthermore, it is presumed to develop core applications across the verticals that are crucial for the nation’s economy. This, in turn, is projected to attract investments from the public and private organizations for the expansion of the 4D printing market.

Get a Free Sample report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/2692

Major Key players

Stratasys Ltd. (U.S),

Hewlett Packard Corp. (U.S.),

3D Systems Corporation (U.S.),

ExOne Co. (U.S.),

Autodesk, Inc. (U.S.),

Organovo Holdings, Inc. (U.S.),

Materialise NV (Belgium),

Dassault Systèmes SA (France)

According to MRFR, the global 4D printing market is expected to grow at USD ~162 Million by 2023, at ~39% of CAGR between 2019 and 2023.

Industry News:

In September 2018, an industrial design Master’s student of Victoria University of Wellington has announced the development of 4D printed interactive plants.

In November 2018, Poietis, the first 4D bioprinting company, has announced the launch and commercialization of its latest 4D Bioprinting systems.

In December 2018, Stratasys India, a subsidiary of Stratasys has collaborated with the Nettur Technical Training Foundation (NTTF). For the launch of the nation’s first additive manufacturing certification course

The technology offers myriad opportunities and is forecasted to be developed and harnessed further in the upcoming years for revenue acceleration. Major industrial sectors such as aerospace & defense, automotive, etc. are poised to catapult the 4D printing market on an upward trajectory.

Market Segmentation:

A detailed segmental analysis of the 4D printing market based on application has been included in the report. The market, by application, has been segmented into aerospace and defense, healthcare, automotive, construction, clothing, utility, and others.

Regional Analysis:

The regional study of the global 4D printing market spans across Asia pacific, North America, Europe and the Rest of the World (RoW). North America is projected to hold the pole position in the global marketplace. The high adoption rate of 3D printing in the region has paved the way for the deployment of 4D printing technology. Furthermore, the consolidation of key players such as Hewlett Packard Corp., Autodesk, Inc., 3D Systems Corporation, etc. is anticipated to revolutionize the growth trajectory of the regional 4D printing market over the next few years.

Europe is likely to scale new heights and secures the second spot in the years to come. The technological advancement of the region is projected to influence the proliferation of the 4D printing market in the region. Lastly, Asia Pacific has been witnessing rapid industrialization, urbanization, strong economic growth rate, etc. this makes the region lucrative for investments. Thus, it has been presumed to witness considerable rate of adoption by the end of the assessment period.

Browse Complete Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/4d-printing-market-2692

Intended Audience:

Technology investors

3D printing original equipment manufacturers (OEMs)

Raw material and manufacturing equipment suppliers

Electronic design automation (EDA) and design tool vendors

3D printing intellectual property players

3D printer component manufacturers

3D printing product manufacturers (ODMs)

ODM and OEM technology solution providers

LIST OF TABLES

TABLE 1 4D PRINTING MARKET, BY APPLICATION

TABLE 2 4D PRINTING MARKET, BY REGIONS

TABLE 3 NORTH AMERICA 4D PRINTING MARKET, BY APPLICATION

TABLE 4 U.S. 4D PRINTING MARKET, BY APPLICATION

TABLE 5 CANADA 4D PRINTING MARKET, BY APPLICATION

Continued………

LIST OF FIGURES

FIGURE 1 RESEARCH NETWORK SOLUTION

FIGURE 2 4D PRINTING MARKET: BY APPLICATION (%)

FIGURE 3 4D PRINTING MARKET: BY REGION

FIGURE 4 NORTH AMERICA 4D PRINTING MARKET, BY APPLICATION (%)

Continued………

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

Contact:

Market Research Future

+1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]