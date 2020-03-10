3D XPoint Technology Market 2019 Global Size, Share, Industry Growth, Emerging Technologies, Competitive Landscape and Forecast 2022

Market Research Future published a research report on “3D XPoint Technology Market Research Report- Global Forecast 2022” – Market Analysis, Scope, Stake, Progress, Trends and Forecast to 2022.

Market Scenario:

3D Xpoint technology is a revolution for the memory market. 3D Xpoint technology is the latest technology which uses floating gate memory technology that is used to trap electrons to store bits of information. This technology has achieved a breakthrough by achieving fastest speed and best performance in the market. 3D Xpoint technology provides non- volatile memory in which the data remains intact even when the power goes off. In the existing market non-volatile memories are available but the 3D Xpoint technology is 1000 times faster, durable and delivers 1000 times more density. These factors would drive the 3D Xpoint Technology Market vigorously by the forecast period.

The 3D Xpoint technology architecture is designed very innovatively. The architecture is designed in way that each memory cell can be addressed individually by fluctuating the voltage supply thus ceasing the need of transistors thereby reducing costs and increases the capacity. Thus the lower costs, increased capacity and better performance would drive the 3D Xpoint technology market. The study indicates that the only restraining factor for the 3D Xpoint technology market is the interface limitation due to which the 3D Xpoint technology is getting limitations over the speed.

The 3D XPoint Technology Market is expected to grow at USD ~5.0 Billion by 2022, at ~13.5% of CAGR between 2016 and 2022.

Key Players

IM Flash (U.S.), Intel Corporation (U.S.), Micron Technology, Inc. (U.S.), Numonyx B.V. Ltd, (Switzerland), Samsung Group (South Korea)., SK Hynix, Inc. (South Korea), Western Digital Corporation (U.S), SanDisk Corporation (U.S.), Mushkin Inc. (U.S), Kingston Technology Corporation (U.S.), Qimonda AG (Germany), and Toshiba Corporation (Japan) among others are some of the prominent players profiled in MRFR Analysis and are at the forefront of competition in the Global 3D XPoint technology Market.

Segments:

3D XPoint Technology market by Storage Type:

750 GB

5 TB

3D XPoint Technology market by End-User:

Consumer electronics

Enterprise Storage

Automotive & Transportation

Military & Aerospace

Telecommunication

Energy & Power

Healthcare

Agricultural

Retail

Others

Regional Analysis:

The regional analysis of 3D XPoint Technology is being studied for region such as Asia pacific, North America, Europe and Rest of the World. It has been estimated that North America region would dominate the market in the early phase. But due to high demands from the consumer electronics sector in the Asia-Pacific region the study predicts that Asia-Pacific region especially countries like China, Japan, Korea and India might show a sudden hike in the 3D XPoint Technology market by the forecast period.

Intended Audience:

Technology investors

PC and Laptop Manufacturers

Semiconductor chip manufacturers

Semiconductor product designers and fabricators

Application providers

Business providers

Research institutes

Research/Consultancy firms

Analysts and strategic business planners

