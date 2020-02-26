In order to dissert the market scenario prevailing across the wheel aligners market trends sector, FactMR has evenly presented a new examination titled “3D Wheel Aligners Market Estimated to Soar Higher During 2018 to 2026 | Key Players are Champion Power Equipment, Generac Power Systems, Honda Motor Company, etc.”, to its extensive online repository. With all vital market facets enclosed into this single assessment, readers can learn about different market drivers, opportunities and trends which are likely to influence the overall market space for the wheel aligners market trends in the coming years. In addition, factors such as market size, Y-o-Y growth and revenue share are investigated so as to make this research highly authentic and reliable.

In standard automotive maintenance, the tools and systems used for wheel alignment play a critical role, the ineffectiveness hampers the vehicle’s proper working. Being a key advancement in wheel alignment systems, 3D wheel aligners are serving the purpose of offering effective scope of alignment during vehicle maintenance and servicing operations. With the state of roads becoming worse across several parts of the world, 3D wheel aligners have a great scope of utility in wheel alignment applications across the global automotive industry. FactMR foresees the global 3D wheel aligners market’s growth to be steady in the coming years. Alternatives such as CCD wheel aligners and conventional wheel alignment systems will continue to impede the adoption of 3D wheel aligners, constraining the global market to expand at sub-par pace in the near future.

The study has assessed the expansion of global 3D wheel aligners market for the period, 2017-2026, which estimates the market to grow at a CAGR of 4.7% in terms of value. The report estimates that by the end of 2026, more than 27,100 units of 3D wheel aligners will be sold worldwide. Along with volume-based market size estimations, a value-based forecast & analysis of the global 3D wheel aligners market is being offered in the report.

In 2017, around 37% of 3D wheel aligners sold in the world were developed on 4-camera designs. The demand for 4-camera 3D wheel aligners is pegged to remain highest in the global market through 2026. However, their share on global market value will dwindle towards the end of the forecast period. Alignment limitations of 4-camera 3D wheel aligners will impede their uptake, compared to 5-camera or 6-camera 3D wheel aligners. The capabilities of 5-camera and 6-camera 3D wheel aligners in terms of identifying alignment problems across multiple axis and providing accurate solution in least amount of time will drive their sales in the coming years. These two product segments will reflect a volume CAGR of more than 5% over the forecast period.

Key players in the global 3D wheel aligners market are expanding their manufacturing bases in the Asia-Pacific region. The manufacturing landscape of 3D wheel aligners will witnesses participation of companies namely, Hunter Engineering Company, Snap-on Incorporated, Corghi S.p.A., Beissbarth GmbH, Wonder Internation Sdn Bhd, Launch Tech Co., Ltd, Yantai Haide Science And Technology, Shenzhen 3Excel Tech Co.,Ltd., Actia Muller, Yingkou Dali Automobile Maintenance Equipment, Panther Electronic Machinery Manufactory Ltd., and Yingkou Hanway Techonology Co. Ltd.

In addition, 3D wheel aligner end-users such as Briggs & Stratton Corp., Champion Power Equipment, Generac Power Systems, Inc., Honda Motor Company, Hyundai Motor Co., Lifan Industry (Group) Co., Ltd., Ryobi Ltd., Subaru Corporation, Toshiba Corporation, Wuxi Kipor, and Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. will be actively partaking towards the growth of the global 3D wheel aligners market in the near future.

