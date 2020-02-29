3D SCANNING SYSTEM MARKET GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2019-2025

Executive Summary
This report focuses on the global 3D Scanning System status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the 3D Scanning System development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
- 3D Digital Corporation
- Riegl Laser Measurement Systems
- Carl Zeiss Optotechnik
- Topcon Corporation
- Trimble Navigation
- Perceptron
- Hexagon
- Faro Technologies
- Nikon Metrology
- GOM
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
- Contact
- Non-Contact
Market segment by Application, split into
- Address The Exploration
- Engineering Drawing
- Biological Information
- Other
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
- United States
- Europe
- China
- Japan
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
- To analyze global 3D Scanning System status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
- To present the 3D Scanning System development in United States, Europe and China.
- To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
- To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of 3D Scanning System are as follows:
- History Year: 2014-2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global 3D Scanning System Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Contact
1.4.3 Non-Contact
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global 3D Scanning System Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Address The Exploration
1.5.3 Engineering Drawing
1.5.4 Biological Information
1.5.5 Other
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 3D Scanning System Market Size
2.2 3D Scanning System Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 3D Scanning System Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 3D Scanning System Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 3D Scanning System Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global 3D Scanning System Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.2 Global 3D Scanning System Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.3 Global 3D Scanning System Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 3D Scanning System Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players 3D Scanning System Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into 3D Scanning System Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global 3D Scanning System Market Size by Type (2014-2019)
4.2 Global 3D Scanning System Market Size by Application (2014-2019)
…
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 3D Digital Corporation
12.1.1 3D Digital Corporation Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 3D Scanning System Introduction
12.1.4 3D Digital Corporation Revenue in 3D Scanning System Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 3D Digital Corporation Recent Development
12.2 Riegl Laser Measurement Systems
12.2.1 Riegl Laser Measurement Systems Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 3D Scanning System Introduction
12.2.4 Riegl Laser Measurement Systems Revenue in 3D Scanning System Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 Riegl Laser Measurement Systems Recent Development
12.3 Carl Zeiss Optotechnik
12.3.1 Carl Zeiss Optotechnik Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 3D Scanning System Introduction
12.3.4 Carl Zeiss Optotechnik Revenue in 3D Scanning System Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 Carl Zeiss Optotechnik Recent Development
12.4 Topcon Corporation
12.4.1 Topcon Corporation Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 3D Scanning System Introduction
12.4.4 Topcon Corporation Revenue in 3D Scanning System Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 Topcon Corporation Recent Development
12.5 Trimble Navigation
12.5.1 Trimble Navigation Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 3D Scanning System Introduction
12.5.4 Trimble Navigation Revenue in 3D Scanning System Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 Trimble Navigation Recent Development
12.6 Perceptron
12.6.1 Perceptron Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 3D Scanning System Introduction
12.6.4 Perceptron Revenue in 3D Scanning System Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 Perceptron Recent Development
12.7 Hexagon
12.7.1 Hexagon Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 3D Scanning System Introduction
12.7.4 Hexagon Revenue in 3D Scanning System Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 Hexagon Recent Development
12.8 Faro Technologies
12.8.1 Faro Technologies Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 3D Scanning System Introduction
12.8.4 Faro Technologies Revenue in 3D Scanning System Business (2014-2019)
12.8.5 Faro Technologies Recent Development
12.9 Nikon Metrology
12.9.1 Nikon Metrology Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 3D Scanning System Introduction
12.9.4 Nikon Metrology Revenue in 3D Scanning System Business (2014-2019)
12.9.5 Nikon Metrology Recent Development
12.10 GOM
12.10.1 GOM Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 3D Scanning System Introduction
12.10.4 GOM Revenue in 3D Scanning System Business (2014-2019)
12.10.5 GOM Recent Development
Continuous…
