3D RENDERING AND VIRTUALIZATION SOFTWARE MARKET – GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2018 – 2023

  1. In this report, LP Information studies the present scenario (with the base year being 2017) and the growth prospects of global 3D Rendering and Virtualization Software market for 2018-2023.

    3D Rendering and Virtualization Software is an essential tool for the user who wants to visualize the design. It produces impressive and high quality images based rendering technology that generates photorealistic imagery by simulating the physical behavior of light and materials.

    3D Rendering and Virtualization Software runs based on CPU or GPU. It can run the program either as role of standalone, or as part of a 3D mapping & 3D modeling software.

    Increased technology is a key driver, including practicality and verisimilitude.
    For the demand market of 3D rendering and virtualization software product, there is still a certain space, but basically showing the scarcity of high-end products and excessed capacity of low-end products. There is a large market demand for high-end products to seize market share of imports acts.
    Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global demand increasing trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area; In future, there will be more new investment entering into the field.
    Over the next five years, LPI(LP Information) projects that 3D Rendering and Virtualization Software will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017.

    This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of 3D Rendering and Virtualization Software market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

    To calculate the market size, LP Information considers value generated from the sales of the following segments:

    Segmentation by product type:
    Stand-Alone
    Plugin
    Segmentation by application:
    Video Entertainment
    Architecture
    Industry
    Transportation

    The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major players in the market. The key players covered in this report:
    Pixar
    NVIDIA
    Chaos Group
    AUTODESK
    Solid Angle
    NextLimit
    Robert McNeel
    cebas
    Otoy
    Advent
    Bunkspeed(3ds)
    LUXION(KeyShot)
    Lumion
    SolidIRIS

    In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

    Research objectives
    To study and analyze the global 3D Rendering and Virtualization Software market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.
    To understand the structure of 3D Rendering and Virtualization Software market by identifying its various subsegments.
    Focuses on the key global 3D Rendering and Virtualization Software players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

