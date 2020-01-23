3D Reconstruction Services 2018 Global Market Key Players – Pix4D, Agisoft PhotoScan, Autodesk, RealityCapture, Acute3D – Analysis and Forecast to 2025

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global 3D Reconstruction Services Market Size, Status and Forecast 2018-2025” New Document to its Studies Database

In 2017, the global 3D Reconstruction Services market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global 3D Reconstruction Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the 3D Reconstruction Services development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Pix4D

Agisoft PhotoScan

Autodesk

RealityCapture

Acute3D

PhotoModeler

Photometrix

Elcovision

Vi3Dim Technologies

Paracosm

Matterport

Realsense (Intel)

Mensi

Skyline Software Systems

Airbus

4Dage Technology

Blackboxcv

Shenzhen Zhineng Shixian Technology

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

3D Reconstruction Software

Based on Images and Video

Based on 3D Scanning

Market segment by Application, split into

Culture Heritage and Museum

Films & Games

3D Printing, Drones and Robots

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global 3D Reconstruction Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the 3D Reconstruction Services development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

