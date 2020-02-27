3D Printing Polymer Materials Global Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2024

We tend to believe this industry is a rising industry, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth growth curve. And the price presents fluctuation according to the economy development status and international competition. Also, there is fluctuation in gross margin.

The worldwide market for 3D Printing Polymer Materials is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.5% over the next five years, will reach 350 million US$ in 2024, from 300 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the 3D Printing Polymer Materials in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Stratasys3D SystemsEOSVoxeljetEnvision TecTaulman 3DAsigaBucktown PolymersCarimaDWSColorFabbMitsubishi ChemicalEsun

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Photopolymer

PLA

ABS

PMMA

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Consumer Goods

Aerospace & Defense

Automotive

Medical & Dental

Education

Others

Table Of Contents:

1 Market Overview1.1 3D Printing Polymer Materials Introduction1.2 Market Analysis by Type1.2.1 Photopolymer

1.2.2 PLA

1.2.3 ABS

1.2.4 PMMA

1.2.6 Others

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications1.3.1 Consumer Goods

1.3.2 Aerospace & Defense

1.3.3 Automotive

1.3.4 Medical & Dental

1.3.5 Education

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions1.5 Market Dynamics1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles2.1 Stratasys2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 3D Printing Polymer Materials Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Stratasys 3D Printing Polymer Materials Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.2 3D Systems2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 3D Printing Polymer Materials Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 3D Systems 3D Printing Polymer Materials Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.3 EOS2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 3D Printing Polymer Materials Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 EOS 3D Printing Polymer Materials Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.4 Voxeljet2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 3D Printing Polymer Materials Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Voxeljet 3D Printing Polymer Materials Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.5 Envision Tec2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 3D Printing Polymer Materials Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Envision Tec 3D Printing Polymer Materials Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.6 Taulman 3D2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 3D Printing Polymer Materials Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Taulman 3D 3D Printing Polymer Materials Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.7 Asiga2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 3D Printing Polymer Materials Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 Asiga 3D Printing Polymer Materials Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

Continued…….

