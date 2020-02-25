3D Printing Market 2019: Global Analysis, Business Strategy, Development Status, Emerging Technologies, Future Plans and Trends by Forecast 2027

Market Highlights:

3D printing refers to any manufacturing process which additively builds or forms 3D parts in layers from CAD data. The technology is significant because it offers direct manufacturing, which means a design goes directly from user to physical product through a computer and a printer. 3D printing encompasses a wide range of additive manufacturing technologies. Each of these builds objects in successive layers that are typically about 0.1 mm thin. The methods used vary significantly, but all starts with computer aided design (CAD) model or a digital scan. This is then processed by slicing software that divides the object into thin cross sections that are printed out one on top of the other.

The report for Global 3D Printing Market of Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives the clear picture of current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value and volume, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report provides details information and strategies of the top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different market segments and regions.

Get a Free Sample Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/1031

Major Key Players

Formlab (U.S.),

Shapeways (U.S.),

3D Hubs (Netherlands),

Carbon 3D (U.S.),

Ultimaker (Netherlands),

Zortrax (Poland),

Local Motors (U.S.),

MyMiniFactory (U.K.),

Stratasys Ltd. (U.S.),

Com, Inc. (U.S.),

Canon Inc. (Japan),

HP Inc (U.S.),

Graphene 3D Lab Inc. (U.S.),

Beijing Tiertime Technology Co., Ltd. (China),

Shapeways, Inc. (U.S.), Wiivv Wearables Inc. (Canada), The Argen Corporation (U.S.), Materialise NV (Belgium), The Exone Company (U.S.), Arcam Group (Swedan), 3D Systems Corporation (U.S.), Envisiontec GmbH (Germany), Proto Labs (U.S.), Optomec Inc. (U.S.), 3d ceram (France), Reprap (Denmark) are some of the prominent players profiled in MRFR Analysis and are at the forefront of competition in the Global 3D printing market.

Industry Updates:

In February 2019, EMTEL, an electronic medical device manufacturer, has announced that it has selected 3D printers of 3DGence for its product prototyping and parts supply.

In February 2019, Lamborghini, one of the leading luxury cars brand, has announced that it has collaborated with Carbon for 3D printing the components for approximately 1000 Urus Super SUVs that are produced each year.

Segmentation:

The 3D Printing Market can be segmented in to 5 key dynamics for the convenience of the report and enhanced understanding;

The global 3D printing market has been segmented on the basis of technology, material, operational model, and application. Based on technology, the global 3D printing market has been segmented into stereolithography (SLA), digital light processing (DLP), fused deposition modeling (FDM), selective laser sintering (SLS), selective laser melting (SLM), electronic beam melting (EBM) and laminated object manufacturing (LOM). Based on material, the global 3D printing market has been segmented into metal, polymer, nylon, ceramic and others. Based on operational model, the global 3D printing market has been segmented into in-house and service provider. based on application, the global 3D printing market has been segmented into automotive and aerospace, plastics, mechanical and plant engineering, electronics, pharma and medical, consumer goods, wholesale and retail, energy logistics and transport, and others.

Regional Analysis:

Geographically, the global 3D printing market has been segmented into four major regions such as Europe, Asia Pacific, North America and the rest of the world. The Europe region commands the major share of the global 3D printing market owing to the rapid advancement in 3D technology, increased incorporation of 3D printing technology in various industrial sectors such as healthcare, automotive, building and construction, electronics, aerospace and defense and others, and increased investments for incorporation of 3D printing technology in manufacturing industry in this region. The Asia Pacific region is emerging as a fastest growing market in the global 3D printing market owing to the increasing adoption of technologically advanced solutions in various end-use industries, incorporation of 3D printing technology in various end-use industries and high demand for 3D technology in the rapidly expanding automotive industry in this region. Rapid technological advancement, easy adoption of advanced technology, and increasing availability of high-quality 3D printers are propelling the growth of the 3D printing market in the North America region.

Browse Complete Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/3d-printing-market-1031

The reports also covers brief analysis of Geographical Region includes:

Americas

North America

Europe

Western Europe

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia– Pacific

Rest of Asia

Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

Contact:

Market Research Future

+1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]